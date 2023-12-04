South African musician Shebeshxt recently announced signing a major deal with Lamborghini Wines

He shared the news on social media, expressing excitement about the collaboration and presenting a gift box from Lamborghini

Fans congratulated Shebeshxt and predicted more lucrative deals in the future due to his growing influence

South African musician Lehlohonolo Chauke, popularly known by his stage name Shebeshxt recently announced that he signed a major deal with the international wine company Lamborghini Wines.

Shebeshxt announced that he signed a deal with Lamborghini Wines. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt becomes Lamborghini Wines, brand ambassador

Shebeshxt is slowly becoming a household name in the Mzansi music and entertainment industries. The upcoming star making waves recently announced that he inked a deal with Italian-based wine company Lamborghini Wines.

The star headed to his X page (Twitter) to announce the collaboration with the company founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1968. He wrote:

"Ka Time, Ka Nako! That moment is now. President ya ma 2K looking and feeling good in a suit. I present to you a gift box brought to you by Lamborghini. Get champagne glasses and let’s pop. One day retlo popa. Twerka!"

Shebeshxt's fans celebrate his new deal

Social media users congratulated the star on the deal. Many noted that there are more similar deals coming his way because of his influence.

@LeratoN_commented:

"Kgoshi ya Limpopo. The General. The president of the streets. The inspiration of the youth. Sebata. Dawg Shebeleza. MaBurner. Bossso."

@bysosa_wrote:

"Shebe got a brand deal over A-Reece , we love to see it Kadla."

@MukatudziNdingo wrote:

"The time is now #shita."

@Mush_Mcgaiva added:

"Isukile, pele ya pele young king."

