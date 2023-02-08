Bonang Matheba is a force to be reckoned with in the business and entertainment industries

The star blew her fans' minds when she announced her collaboration with Steve Madden and it seems the deal is continuing

The star hinted that she might be working on another deal with the international brand after sharing pictures at their headquarters in the USA

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Bonang Matheba's recent fallout with her cousin Pinky Girl is not stopping her from securing the bag.

Bonang Matheba has shared that she's set to make another big deal. Image: @bonang_m.

Source: Instagram

The larger-than-life media personality has travelled the world and made money while at it.

Bonang Matheba teases another collaboration with Steve Madden

The Being Bonang star had her fans, affectionately known as the B-Force, jumping with joy when she announced her collaboration with Steve Madden, dubbed the 'Bonang Matheba x Steve Madden Holiday Collection' in late 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to ZAlebs, the collection was such a huge success that Bonang Matheba may collaborate with the apparel and accessory powerhouse brand again.

Bonang Matheba shares pictures from the Steve Madden headquarters

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared that she was back in New York City. Although she didn't mention why she was there, the A Very Bonang Year star has been dropping hints that excited her followers.

The pictures on her page show that she visited Steve Madden's offices in the USA. To further tease her fans, Moghel took to her Insta-stories and wrote:

"So nice, we had to do it twice."

Inside Bonang Matheba and Pinky's spicy exchange that led to Moghel blocking and unfollowing her cousin

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that anyone who follows Bonang Matheba knows how close she is with her cousin Pinky Girl. The cousins had Mzansi jealous of their close relationship.

Pinky girl was Bonang Matheba's right-hand woman, who went wherever the star went and was one of the key cast members in her top shows, Being Bonang and A Very Bonang Year. Miss Matheba was also there to support her cousin during her transition from an influencer to one of the most sought-after female DJs in Mzansi.

ZAlebs reported that Bonang Matheba had her fans suspecting that she was beefing with Pinky when she took to her Twitter page to reveal that one of her friends could not travel because she was not vaccinated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News