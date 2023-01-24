There seems to be trouble in Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl's paradise as the stars have been going back and forth on Twitter

It all started when the Being Bonang star posted that one of her friends had a visa but wasn't vaccinated

Pinky Girl quickly jumped into her cousin's comments section to respond to the post

Anyone who follows Bonang Matheba knows how close she is with her cousin Pinky Girl. The cousins had Mzansi jealous of their close relationship.

Bonang Matheba and Pinky Girl had Mzansi at a standstill following their exchange. Image: @bonang_m and @pinky_.girl.

Source: Instagram

Pinky girl was Bonang Matheba's right-hand woman, she went wherever the star went and was one of the key cast of her top shows, Being Bonang and A Very Bonang Year. Miss Matheba was also there to support her cousin during her transition from an influencer to one of the most sought-after female DJs in Mzansi.

Bonang Matheba throws subtle shade at Pinky Girl

ZAlebs reported that Bonang Matheba had her fans suspecting that she was beefing with Pinky Girl when she took to her Twitter page to reveal that one of her friends could not travel because she was not vaccinated. She went on to say Pinky was missing on world trips because she wasn't vaccinated. She tweeted:

"…she has a visa, but isn’t vaccinated!! I’m tayad! …missing out on trips around the world because you’re unvaccinated. Ridiculous. ."

Pinky Girl responded to Bonang Matheba's Twitter rants

Pinky Girl didn't take Moghel's jabs lightly. The popular DJ fired back saying Bonang can go ahead and travel. She also clapped back saying she can afford to travel to the US with her own money.

The media personality blasted her famous cousin for dragging, unfollowing and blocking her for no reason. She r :

"That’s just being Shallow…from being dragged, unfollowed and blocked for no reason while I’m pushing the love. ."

