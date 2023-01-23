Popular media personality Millicent Mashile had her followers chopping onions when she shared a heartwarming post

The lifestyle influencer shared a video of the moment she found out she was pregnant with her baby girl

Milly Mashile had previously revealed that she and her husband had been trying to expand their family for five years

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

YouTuber and influencer Millicent Mashile recently shared a sweet video showing the moment she discovered she was pregnant.

Milly Mashile recently shared a video showing the moment she found out she was pregnant with her baby girl. Image: @millymashile.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the star was surrounded by her loved ones in the bathroom as they all anxiously waited for the pregnancy test to show the results.

Milly Mashile finding out she was pregnant

The star shared the sweet video on her Instagram timeline. The video also shows the moment Milly Mashile surprised her husband with the positive pregnancy test.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TimesLIVE reports that Mashile said they had tried to expand their family for more than five years. She said:

“We have been trying for at least five years to get pregnant. My husband wanted a baby girl. I think it’s a bonus from God because I had received Innocent’s daughters as my own but my husband was not content."

Fans react to Milly Mashile's video

The Instagram video had Mzansi chopping onions. Peeps loved that Milly Mashile shared the special moment with them.

@innosadiki said:

"Sisi I remember this day like it was yesterday. Kganya is everything you have prayed for and more. The wait was worth it. Thank you Lord."

@mrslitelu wrote:

"The love of God and His glory."

@phutikhomo added:

"The beauty of God."

@ntsiki_bee commented:

"How I wish I had someone take a video of me as well when it happened to me. The memories are in my heart. To those yearning for a child, your time is coming."

'The Real Housewives of Durban's' Nonku Wiilams leaves SA drooling with loved-up snap alongside her new man

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams took her followers by surprise when she posted her man on social media.

The usually private star shared the pic while getting cosy with the unidentified man.

The reality television star headed to her Instagram page and shared a picture alongside her new man. According to Daily Sun, Nonku Williams captioned the post with a simple post saying love wins and a Bible verse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News