The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams is in love and she can't hide it

The star flaunted her new lover in love-up pictures on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her followers

Many flooded the post's comments section with sweet comments as they wished the reality television star well in her new relationship

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams took her followers by surprise when she posted her man on social media.

'The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Nonku Williams shared sweet pictures with her new man. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

The usually private star shared the pic while getting cosy with the unidentified man.

Nonku Williams finally reveals who she is dating

The reality television star headed to her Instagram page and shared a picture alongside her new man. According to Daily Sun, Nonku Williams captioned the post with a simple post saying love wins and a Bible verse. She wrote:

"Love always wins 1 Corinthians 13."

RHOD star's fans react to the post

The trending post attached mixed reactions from social media users who expressed that they were happy for Nonku Williams. Some naysayers also commented about how all men cheat.

@thembs0609 said:

"After the storm comes joy. You deserve all the love sisi. You guys look gorgeous❤️❤️."

@jenniferboitumelo wrote:

"Konje Nina anywho miss Williams you look good and guy looks yummy, happy for u mommy, enjoy! You deserve it ❤️❤️❤️."

@fanelesbongecanesia added:

"M so happy for u ❤️❤️❤️ u deserve to be loved and cherished."

@9892.virginia noted:

"We can see the love over to u guys❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@nokukhanyashinga2896gmail.com_ commented:

"I'm so happy for you NONKU....."

Source: Briefly News