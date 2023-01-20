Nota Baloyi has enraged Prince Kaybee by claiming he stole the beat for his song Fetch Your Life from Calvin Harris

Prince Kaybee rushed to his Twitter timeline to debunk the rumours that are spreading due to Nota's massive online following

However, it seems like Mzansi sided with the musician, as they also called out the opinionated music executive

Nota Baloyi's beef with Msaki has gotten out of hand. The opinionated individual claims Fetch Your Life, produced by Prince Kaybee and featuring Msaki, was stolen from Calvin Harris.

Prince Kaybee has slammed Nota's claims about his song 'Fetch Your Life.' Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and @princekaybee_sa/Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the serious allegations were spewed by the music executive while slamming Msaki's Podcast and Chill episode, where she mentioned she's close to Baloyi's ex-wife Berita.

Addressing the allegations, Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to call out Nota, saying:

"Lol Nota my friend, you can attack Msaki all you want but this claim that Fetch Your Life is a calvin harris beat is unjustifiable. YOU are reaching!!! Someone please attach the calvin harris song and its composition merits that commensurate Fetch Your Life. Thanks."

Mzansi blasts Nota Baloyi for "lying" about Prince Kaybee's hit track Fetch Your Life

As expected, people believed none of Nota's claims and instead blasted him for taking aim at one of Mzansi's classic songs, Fetch Your Life.

@roostahreflects said:

"They underestimate your production strength wena mfethu! "

@ZezetuMqondiso shared:

"I was today years old when I found out that this manchild makes music."

@M_Jay94 posted:

"Msaki is a musical genius. No amount of hate and bullying will succeed in bringing down her genius. She wrote Khusela! Also, no one will attack Msaki on our watch! Nota is getting too far."

@l_dakkie replied:

"Shame man all this unnecessary smoke you’re catching just because his ex-wife is friends with Msaki."

@DanielM_mallela commented:

"Stop giving this boy attention. Jealousy is all over his ugly face. I have never heard him give compliments to anyone but talking nonsense."

@AyobanessVaal wrote:

"Why are you entertaining lehlanya lena mara? As soon as people stop entertaining him, he won't be relevant. How does he even compare himself with the Great Msaki?"

@Just_Lukhay reacted:

"No one can ever take anything from Msaki or Fetch Your Life! It's a classic right up there with Wajellwa and Better Days "

@SGT_KyleGarrick added:

"He lies for attention. That's his job."

