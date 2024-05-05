Big Brother Titan winner Khosi Twala has been enjoying going around the world, and she keeps her fans in the loop

Khosi Twala recently updated her beloved Instagram followers with her latest stop during her Europe travels

Many fans were excited to get an update from their favourite Big Brother Titan winner, who set off to travel

Khosi Twala has been globe-trotting in 2024, and she headed to Europe The South African Big Brother Titan champion showed she was off on a European adventure.

Khosi Twala stopped in Italy during her Europe travels and she delighted fans with an update. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala's fans were gushing over her latest update while she is abroad. Online users shared their reactions as she shared her latest stop in Europe.

Khosi Twala continues on European tour

Khosi Twala took to Instagram and showed fans that she had landed in Italy. In a series of photos, Khosi was at a cafe where she sat at a table in a typical European setting. See the post below:

Fans of Khosi Twala wish her well in Europe

Many people who commented on her post could not stop raving about her. Khosi Twala was showered with compliments by her supporters. Read the comments below:

luciousluluh said:

"King, the world is yours."

@sheilamanyorio gushed:

"Beautiful."

bliss_by_zeezah applauded:

"Five countries in a row and still counting , Khosi is the king she thinks she’ is."

rukky1390 cheered:

"Touring around the world! Go baby."

Khosi Twala shows off her R2 million 'Big Bro Titans' win

Briefly News previously important that Khosi Twala is not scared of flexing her millions on the timeline. The Reality TV star recently shared a screenshot of the money deposited into her account after winning the reality show.

There have been several reports that people who win these popular television shows never get the money and deals promised, but that's not the case for our girk Khosi Twala.

The Big Brother Titans winner received her money to the last cent and is not afraid to show it off. A screenshot showing that the star received millions in her account was shared on social media. Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some said the information was shared for her fans only, not the public.

