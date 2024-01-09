Uncle Waffles has a new wig and couldn't wait to show it off

The internationally acclaimed DJ rocked rainbow-coloured hair in her latest selfie and had the socials buzzing

Fans are ready to risk it all of Waffles, with many proclaiming their undying love for her

Uncle Waffles stunned fans when she showed off her rainbow-coloured hair. Images: unclewaffles_.

Uncle Waffles is serving looks and stunned fans with her new hair. The Yahyuppiyah hitmaker seemingly took another dip into Nicki Minaj's lookbook and brought out a rainbow-coloured wig that had her male followers ready to meet her at the nearest home affairs.

Uncle Waffles shows off rainbow hair

Our girl, Uncle Waffles, knows how to push boundaries when it comes to fashion, and this has always helped her stand out from her peers.

The GQ Woman of the Year is feeling herself and decided to show off her new rainbow-coloured wig in several Instagram story posts and on her Twitter (X) page.

One thing about Waffles' face card: it never declines, honey:

Waffles is having a fantastic run in her career and recently celebrated the success of her multi-platinum song, Yahyuppiyah.

Mzansi shows love to Uncle Waffles

Netizens couldn't get enough of Uncle Waffles' look and blew up her notifications with endless compliments and some attempts at shooting their shots:

IndodaTumelo shot his shot:

"I know you’re already an uncle but I was thinking of sending my uncles to you."

RonaKethaetswe was in awe:

"This is a serious face card."

shakazulubrnrv3 said:

"When you’re done playing with small boys, let me know so a real n*gga can step up."

yulaszn was stunned:

"This is an insane face card. Omg."

MaDhlomo_ wrote:

"This is what perfection looks like!"

Uncle Waffles graces Forbes cover

In more Uncle Waffles updates, Briefly News shared the Amapiano sensation's excitement when she graced the cover of Forbes Africa as one of the trailblazers taking Amapiano and African music to international stages.

Waffles thanked her supporters for holding her down, and God for always blessing her amazing journey to stardom:

"God, thank you for always choosing me. This journey continues to be a journey of the impossible."

