Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles has graced the cover of Forbes Africa' s October-November issue

She took to her social media platforms to celebrate the prestigious milestone

Social media users were beaming with pride, showering the eSwatini-born DJ with congratulatory messages

Uncle Waffles is celebrating being the cover girl of 'Forbes Africa'. Images: @unclesmith

World-class Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, has graced the cover of Forbes Africa magazine for its 12th anniversary October and November issue.

Uncle Waffles becomes cover girl for Forbes Africa

The Peacock Revisit hitmaker took to her social media accounts to celebrate her milestone. She penned a lengthy note on Instagram and said:

“What do I even say, how do I explain that I’m on the Forbes Africa cover? God, thank you, for always choosing me. This journey continues to be a journey of the impossible and this is still only the beginning. Thank you for loving on me my babies. Thank you so much! I'm on Forbes Baby.”

Check out her post below:

Uncle Waffles congratulated for Forbes Africa cover

The amapiano sensation had just had a successful show in New York and was congratulated by her industry colleagues and fans. Here are some of the comments that came in:

@ayandathabethe_ was blown away:

"Insane! Well deserved."

@titi.m_ was proud:

"It's that 'Eswatini-born DJ' on a Forbes cover for me."

@NgoveniSbu complimented:

"Your team is crazy good… they really know what they doing."

@535f2b51f7c7411 said:

"From Swaziland to the world, Congrats Waffles."

@Miss_Dee_Zee affirmed:

"When it's your time, it's your time."

@itsvalerieomari_ said:

"Love seeing black women win."

@mawhoo_ affirmed:

"Well deserved baby."

@lady_amar1 congratulated:

"No one is more deserving! Congratulations Waffla!"

@ratisupremacy was grateful:

"Thank you for paving the way."

@philiswa applauded:

"Congratulations, Black Child !! You are your ancestors' wildest dreams."

