Digital creator and entrepreneur Mpoomy Ledwaba has been named as part of the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 class of 2023

The list recognises young African innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who are breaking barriers and building businesses that are solutions-oriented

Rapper Focalistic and beauty content creator and YouTuber Kay Yarms were also included in the list by Forbes Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mpoomy Ledwaba included in Forbes 30 under 30 list. Images: @mpoomyledwaba

Source: Instagram

Entrepreneur and digital creator Mpoomy Ledwaba shared on social media that she is part of the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 at the age of 29. This is a significant accomplishment that recognises young Africans who are game changers and are building solution-oriented businesses and brands.

Forbes recognises young African innovators and leaders

The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list is in its ninth edition, known as Tomorrow's Titans. The list identifies young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders leading Africa's future on their terms. These young achievers are breaking barriers and starting from scratch to build their businesses and brands.

Mpoomy celebrates receiving the honour on Instagram

Ledwaba is a remarkable young woman who has come a long way. She reflected on her journey from being a shy 19-year-old university student to becoming part of the Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing on her Instagram, Mpoomy said:

"I’m grateful to my dad, who gave me my first job at 9 as his tea lady and raised me to believe that I can do anything I put my mind to. Who has believed every dream I shared. Who invested in my first business and the man who showed me how to use my gifts and my hands. An incredible business man and visionary. Papa, this one is for you and I. #forbes30under30"

Who else made the prestigious list?

According to ZAlebs, amapiano star Focalistic and beauty influencer Kay Yarms were also included.

The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list is a platform that acknowledges young Africans who are doing extraordinary things and making a difference in their communities. We look forward to seeing more young Africans being recognised for their hard work and achievements in the future.

Keeping up with the Ledwabas: Mpoomy and Brenden's romantic Bali getaway

Briefly News recently reported on the Ledwaba's romantic vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

Lovebirds Brenden and Mpoomy Ledwaba enjoyed a romantic getaway to the sunny shores of Bali, Indonesia. The two could be seen exchanging passionate smiles in their recent Instagram posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News