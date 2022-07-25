Lifestyle influencers have been keeping Mzansi entertained for years, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown, when many people were at home

From ThickLeeyonce to Mihlali Ndamase, these ladies sure know how to keep their subscribers wanting more

In addition to makeup tutorials and lifestyle content, these YouTubers are also well-known for their spicy and often hilarious anecdotes

From Mihlali Ndamase to Kay Yarms, and Thickleeyonce, Briefly News has compiled a list of just five of South Africa’s most popular female lifestyle and beauty influencers.

Mihlali Ndamase and ThickLeeyonce are incredibly successful influencers. Image: Mihlali Ndamase/ mihlalii_n and ThickLeeyonce/ thickleeyonce.

Source: Instagram

1. Mihlali Ndamase

The award-winning beauty influencer has 349k subscribers on YouTube and is well-known for her vlogs, story times, creative face beats and step-by-step makeup tutorials. In 2021, the 25-year-old also made it onto the Forbes 30 under 30 list, with Mihlali highly influential on various social media platforms, IOL wrote.

2. ThickLeeyonce

ThickLeeyonce, whose full name is Lesego Legobane, is one of Mzansi’ most popular plus-size beauty influencers and body-positive online activists. The good sis has 74k subscribers on YouTube and even has her own online, plus-size clothing store called Leebex, Soweto Live wrote.

3. Naledi Mallela

Naledi is not just a pretty face, with the sis holding an entire Master of Business Administration from Monash University. Naledi has 145k subscribers on YouTube, with the stunner well-known for her hilarious story times and mukbangs, where she reflects on the situations she’s been through while chowing down on some delicious food.

4. Kay Yarms

Kay Yarms, whose full name is Khethokuhle Ngonyama, is a popular YouTube content creator with over 233k subscribers. This gorgeous woman is lifestyle goals. Like many other influencers, in addition to skincare, makeup tutorials, and fashion hauls, she often flexes on her followers by flaunting her lavish lifestyle online.

5. Oh Small Stuff

Oh Small Stuff, whose full name is Oyisa Matabese, is a beauty and lifestyle YouTuber who largely gained popularity through her story times. This sis is highly entertaining and often looks back on some of the funny situations she’s been in and the terrible boyfriends she’s had, leaving netizens howling. Oyisa had her subscribers wowed after announcing a few months ago that she’s had a little boy, with her bae paying lobola for her at the end of 2021. What an adventure!

