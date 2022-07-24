Mihlali Ndamase gave social media users something to talk about after she posted pictures to confirm she is in a relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe

Reports that the beauty influencer was dating the married businessman first hit the streets when entertainment blogger Musa Khawula leaked the information

Social media came to a standstill when the couple posted cosy pictures rocking matching black and white outfits on their Instagram pages

Award-winning YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase finally confirmed that she is dating flamboyant businessman Leeroy Sidambe. This comes months after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula first reported that the two were dating.

Social media users finally got the confirmation they had been waiting for. The beauty influencer had managed to keep her relationship away from the limelight until Leeroy Sidambe's post on Instagram.

The flamboyant businessman headed to his Instagram stories to share a cosy picture with Mihlali, reports ZAlebs. The two looked stylish in matching black and white outfits. Mihlali Ndamase reposted her bae's pictures on her page.

It did not take long for Mihlali to shoot to the top of the Twitter trending list. Social media users dished their thoughts on the new couple. Many dragged the stunner for dating a married man.

@Khumo_Badbadu said:

"I don’t see Mihlali marrying this man. sis is there for a good time not a long time. Also this is low key an L. I mean personally I wouldn’t take any relationship he’s in seriously. If he can do this to the mother of his kids, he can most definitely do it to her."

@LEBO_moko1 commented:

"There’s no way this is normal in any form. She’s being used for a big ritual. It will all be revealed soon."

