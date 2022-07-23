After months of speculation from social media users, Mohale Motaung and Lasizwe have officially confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship

The celebrity pair caused a stir when they arrived at Khanyi Mbau's roast while holding hands

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the new couple, some feel the affair looks staged to spite Mohale's estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo

Socil media users finally got the news they have been waiting for. Somizi Mhlongo's ex-husband Mohale Motaung and YouTuber Lasizwe are officially a couple.

Lasizwe and Mohale Motaung caused a stir after confirming that they were dating with a kiss. Image: @mohale_77 and @lasizwe.

Source: Instagram

The stars had the rumour mill spinning when they showed up at the Durban July together. Lasizwe later got peeps talking when he shared a cozy picture with Mohale and referred to him as "My Love."

Since then, Mzansi Twitter investigators have been trying to put two and two together to confirm whether the stars are romantically linked. The turned heads when they arrived at Khanyi Mbau's roast with their hands locked. Peeps were still not convinced that they were dating.

ZAlebs reports that Mohale and Lasizwe were tired of playing the guessing games. They confirmed that they are the latest celeb couple by locking lips on Instagram Live. The video sent Twitter users into a frenzy. Many shared mixed reactions to the couple.

@Oreo_McFatty said:

"They’re are trying to send that 50 year old straight into a coma, what they’re doing to our Rainbow Ancestor is not right . That’s why he should stick to his age mates, ayeke ama Teletubbies naye."

@JamesLukeCarte1 wrote:

"Lasizwe is trying to make Somizi jealous."

@chrisreymond89 added:

"Publicity stunt, we know Lasizwe had a fallout with Somizi now they are trying to spite him......and also i think this is another way of keeping mohale trending for his tell all show cos he hasn't been trending that much lately...and Somizi's show just ended soo yeah !! "

