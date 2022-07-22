Somizi Mhlongo has come out as pansexual and admitted that he dated a woman a few years back when he was a guest on Kaya FM

The Idols SA judge told Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka that he's attracted to people regardless of their gender identity, saying that he dates whoever he's attracted to at the time

The listeners of the radio station took to social media to share that they enjoyed the interview, while some said SomG did not have to explain himself

Somizi Mhlongo was a guest on Dineo Manaka and Sol Phenduka's breakfast show on Kaya FM. The media personality had a heart-to-heart with the two hosts.

Somizi Mhlongo shared that he date a woman five years back.

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge opened up about his private life. They discussed his past relationships during the chat that was also captured on camera.

According to Kaya 955, SomG got candid about his love life during the interview. The reality TV star revealed that he was romantically involved with a woman five years ago. The openly gay media personality came out as pansexual.

Somizi shared that he's attracted to whoever that he finds hot at the time, adding that it's all about the chemistry and how he's feeling at that particular moment.

Peeps took to the radio station's comment section on YouTube to share their thoughts on the interview.

Nelisiwe Shongwe said:

"Even though he doesn't have to explain himself, but when he does he makes sense because his not confused about who he is, I love you Somsom."

monki mabiletsa wrote:

"I just love Somizi. He oozes positive energy."

Dockie Siwela commented:

"Loved this - Somizi you inspire me - Sol you are so cool and Dineo l love you my sister from another mother."

MPUMELELO said:

"Thoroughly enjoyed this. Shout out to Dineo, Sol & Somizi..."

Lucricia Mokgolo wrote:

"My 3 interesting people in one conversation."

Nthabiseng Motaung added:

"I really enjoyed listening to everything. Thanks SomG, Sis D and Sol."

Source: Briefly News