Shauwn Mkhize has joked about her son Andile Mpisane's R1 million allowance and Mzansi is convinced she was serious

In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi , SomG asked her for a million and she said that's just Andile's allowance to her

MaMkhize is helping Somizi with his divorce and SARS matters and SomG believes that Khizo's lawyers are expensive hence he asked her for some money

Shauwn Mkhize is a boss that she thinks she is. She recently revealed her son Andile Mpisane's hefty allowance. The flamboyant businesswoman appeared on the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi.

Shauwn Mkhize joked about her son Andile Mpisane’s R1 Million allowance. Image: @kwa_mammkhize, @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

The two reality TV stars discussed SomG's divorce settlement and his battle with SARS. MaMkhize is helping the Idols SA judge find the best lawyers for both the matters.

Her lawyers have won both her divorce and SARS cases so she's not assisting Mizi with his messy matters. Of course, her lawyers are expensive and SomG knows it. He joked that Khizo should fork out a million for the lawyers. MaMkhize replied:

"Just a small million. One million? You mean Andile’s allowance?"

Somizi went on to say that the actress should tell Andile to give him some money too. According to The South African, he said:

"If Andile could ask you for R5 million, then tell him to give me some because your people are expensive."

Many peeps on the timeline were convinced that MaMkhize's son has an allowance of R1 million.

Shauwn Mkhize hooks Somizi Mhlongo up with the best divorce lawyer

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo reached out to his wealthy friend, Shauwn Mkhize, to ask her to refer him to the best divorce lawyer.

The reality TV star said the businesswoman is the best person to help him because she went through a similar situation with ex-hubby, Sbu Mpisane. In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, he described his divorce with his ex, Mohale Motaung, as "a money heist".

SomG doesn't want Mohale to get a cent from him because he reportedly came with nothing to their failed marriage. Kaya 959 reports that the fuming Idols SA judge said in the latest episode of his show:

"You don’t just walk into somebody else’s life with nothing and expect to leave with everything. That is being a con artist. It’s a money heist."

