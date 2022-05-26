Shauwn Mkhize has hooked Somizi Mhlongo up with the best divorce lawyer after the reality TV star reached out to him for help

Somizi and his ex Mohale Motaung are going through a nasty divorce and Somizi has made it clear that his estranged hubby gets nothing from his estate

In the latest episode of Living The Dream With Somizi, the star shared that he called MaMkhize because she went through a similar situation with her ex-hubby and won

Somizi Mhlongo reached out to his wealthy friend, Shauwn Mkhize, to ask her to refer him to the best divorce lawyer. The reality TV star said the businesswoman is the best person to help him because she went through a similar situation with ex-hubby, Sbu Mpisane.

Shauwn Mkhize organised the best divorce lawyer for Somizi Mhlongo. Image: @somizi, @kwa_mammkhize

In the latest episode of Living The Dream With Somizi, he described his divorce with his ex, Mohale Motaung, as "a money heist". SomG doesn't want Mohale to get a cent from him because he reportedly came with nothing to their failed marriage.

Kaya 959 reports that the fuming Idols SA judge said in the latest episode of his show:

"You don’t just walk into somebody else’s life with nothing and expect to leave with everything. That is being a con artist. It’s a money heist."

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Somizi asking MaMkhize to help with with his divorce.

@__kate__d wrote:

"Somizi called MaMkhize asking for her lawyers’ contact details for both, SARS and his divorce. Nami I would ask her to connect me shame because they did the most for her."

@ZeeRight commented:

"Not the tax and divorce lawyer being referred to as 'fast and the furious', lol. MaMkhize was the perfect person to contact about this."

@MeneerT3 said:

"MaMkhize I think it's high time that you start leading this country.... Because South Africa is... Let me tool."

Somizi and Bahumi serve Mzansi father-daughter goals

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi's name trended following the latest episode of his show, Living The Dream With Somizi. The viewers of the reality show took to social media to gush over the star's sweet father-daughter relationship.

The Idols SA judge and her only daughter Bahumi get along very well and have a good relationship. The fans of the programmed love the fact that SomG put it out there that he worked hard for Bahumi so she wouldn't suffer like him.

Somizi encouraged her to use his name if she has to in order to get ahed in life. the fans also fell in love with Som Som's circle of friends. peeps took to Twitter to share their thought's on Somizi's relationship and his talented and rich circle of friends.

