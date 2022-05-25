Mzansi-born musician Nakhane has revealed that he was robbed just after his epic performance at trendy Johannesburg spot, Liquid Blue

The London-based songwriter and singer shared that he was with a friend when a group of robbers decided to target them after he did his thing on stage

According to reports, the singer and his companion's cellphones were snatched from their hands by the group of thugs

Nakhane has taken to social media to let his fans know that he was robbed after his show in Johannesburg over the weekend. The London-based musician was robbed after his epic performance at his I Am Live Festival at Constitutional Hill.

He shared that he couldn't post about his show earlier because he was still dealing with his ordeal. Nakhane, who worked with Black Coffee on We Dance Again, took to his socials to share that he got robbed outside Liquid Blue "after the most amazing night".

TshisaLIVE reports that a source close to him shared that Nakhane and his friend's cellphones were snatched from their hands. Peeps took to his comment section on Instagram to show him love.

gailyfleur said:

"Am so sorry about the robbery. Thank you for bringing your magic to #Jozi."

i_am_thrillvr commented:

"You are such an amazing entertainer #nakhane. Truly incredible and you are one of a a kind. Stars are only born in centuries/decades and you are a true Star."

benita.bollers wrote:

"Yoh, askies. It was great seeing you! A true performer!"

_mrbentleysa said:

"Thanks for this spectacular performance. Apologies for the robbery."

siphz commented:

"Liquid is a pandemic! Everyone has a story either inside or outside."

nzimandesimo wrote:

"Hau. Sorry Sweetheart. That place is not good at all."

kittyphetla added:

"I'm truly sorry that happened. We are grateful that you and your friend are okay."

