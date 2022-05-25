Living The Dream With Somizi dropped another episode on Wednesday and trended on social media a s usual after the epic episode

a The viewers of the reality show praised the Idols SA judge for having a good relationship with his daughter, Bahumi, and also applauded him for his rich circle of friends

Somizi encouraged his daughter to use his name if she wants to get ahead in life and shared that he worked hard for her so that she wouldn't suffer in life

The hashtag #LTDWSomizi trended following the latest episode of his show, Living The Dream With Somizi. The viewers of the reality show took to social media to gush over the star's sweet father-daughter relationship.

The Idols SA judge and her only daughter Bahumi get along very well and have a good relationship. The fans of the programme love the fact that SomG put it out there that he worked hard for Bahumi so she wouldn't have to work hard like him.

Somizi encouraged her to use his name if she has to in order to get ahead in life. The fans also fell in love with Som Som's circle of friends. peeps took to Twitter to share their thought's on Somizi's relationship and his talented and rich circle of friends.

@__kate__d said:

"I loved Bahumi’s diary session when she said that she could never really differentiate between a 'straight dad' and a 'gay dad'. For her, it was just 'dad'."

@pontshomotsepe_ wrote:

"Bahumi must definitely not be apologetic about where she comes from, truth is we’d all use having a famous, successful and well connected parent to our advantage."

@Dowsky26 commented:

"Somizi said he worked so hard so that Bahumi didn’t have to. So if she must, she must use his name to get ahead. I think all parents sort of want to build that foundation for their children. Create the type of wealth that can also sustain generations after them."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"Somizi's circle of friends is one to brag about, even Cassper is part of it . Most of them are successful and highly talented."

@Obiiey_ added:

"I love what Somizi said at his party about his friends. It is so important to surround yourself with people who don't fake anything. If you don't have, you don't have and it's okay. And if you have, asbonge."

Somizi throws lux pyjama party ahead of #LTDWSomizi premiere

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the larger-than-life media personality hosted some of his close friends and family ahead of the premiere of the new season of his show, Living the Dream With Somizi.

The Idols SA judge threw a lux pyjama party and invited all his celeb friends so they could watch the first episode of the show together at midnight on 4 May. Somizi took to his verified Instagram and Twitter accounts to share some behind-the-scenes snaps and videos of the cool party.

Stars such as Metro FM's Lerato Kganyago, singer Vusi Nova and TV presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki were part of the star-studded guest list.

