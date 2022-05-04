Somizi Mhlongo threw a luxurious pyjama party for his celeb friends and close family ahead of the premiere of Season 5 of his show, Living the Dream With Somizi

The Idols SA judge and stars such as Vusi Nova, Lerato Kganyago and Moshe Ndiki watched the fist episode of #LTDWSomizi together when it dropped on Showmax

Social media users took to the timeline to praise the larger-than-life media personality for throwing the cool pyjama-themed event

Larger-than-life media personality hosted some of his close friends and family ahead of the premiere of the new season of his show, Living the Dream With Somizi.

Somizi hosted his celeb friends when #LTDWSomizi premiered on 4 May. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge threw a lux pyjama party and invited all his celeb friends so they could watch the first episode of the show together at midnight on 4 May.

The former Metro FM presenter took to his verified Instagram and Twitter accounts to share some behind-the-scenes snaps and videos of the cool party. Stars such as Metro FM's Lerato Kganyago, singer Vusi Nova and TV presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki were part of the star-studded guest list.

SomG's fans and celeb friends who were not invited at the party took to his comment section to praise him for throwing a posh party.

mrs.jojo.robinson said:

"I love the pjs theme @somizi so exciting. Congratulations."

sazmo25 commented:

"When I grow up I want to have a friend like you."

zulups82 wrote:

"Michael Jackson wama pyjamas."

perfectly_sealedbythandiswa added:

"Somizi choreographed closing ceremony of the world cup 2010 so please don't ever forget that!"

Somizi commended for honesty after 1st episode of #LTDWSomizi drops

In related news, Briefly News reported that the first episode of Season 5 of Somizi's reality show has dropped. Showmax released the episode on Wednesday morning, 4 May and it's trending on social media.

The Idols SA judge's fans have commended SomGaga's honesty in the first episode of Living the Dream With Somizi. The #LTDWSomizi is topping the trends list.

The larger-than-life media personality spoke about his break-up with ex-hubby Mohale. Somizi addressed some of the allegations made by Mohale when their relationship ended.

Source: Briefly News