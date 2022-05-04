South African social media users have commended Somizi for his honesty after the first episode of the new season of Living the Dream With Somizi dropped on Wednesday

The larger-than-life media personality shared his side of the story after his ex-hubby Mohale made damning allegations against him when they broke up

Somizi's bestie Vusi Nova also shared that he didn't like Mohale but "tolerated" him because Somizi was in love with him at the time

The first episode of Season 5 of Somizi's reality show has dropped. Showmax released the episode on Wednesday morning, 4 May and it's trending on social media.

Somizi has been praised for his honesty after #LTDWSomizi premiered. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge's fans have commended SomGaga's honesty in the first episode of Living the Dream With Somizi. The #LTDWSomizi is topping the trends list.

The larger-than-life media personality spoke about his break-up with ex-hubby Mohale. He addressed some of the allegations made by Mohale when their relationship ended.

Somizi's friends such as Vusi Nova were also asked their honest opinion about Mohale. The singer shared that he "tolerated" Mohale because Somizi was in love with him.

Taking to Twitter, South Africans also shared their honest opinion about the first episode of SomG's show.

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"#LTDWSOMIZI Never thought Somizi would address or talk about his issue with Mohale on the show, but I like the honesty right at the beginning of the show."

@Bongeka_C wrote:

"Somizi saying Mohale wouldn’t have content without him after listening to the voice recordings and that he was probably offered money, I love season 5 already and I love Somizi’s work."

@PrestigeGumede commented:

"#LTDWSOMIZI 1st episode already tea? Vusi Nova: 'Did i Like Mohale?. No! I only tolerated him because Somizi loved him so much'."

@DeeMaKaTs0 added:

"When you have a reality show, never reveal anything until you shoot for your show to keep your viewers guessing & glued on. He kept quiet when he was trending to end up trending on his show. Never tell your side of the story until you can profit from it. Genius!"

