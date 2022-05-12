Chicco Twala has topped the Twitter trending list for the wrong reasons after news that he is set to produce a documentary on the life of Branda Fassie

Twala's name has appeared in the media a lot lately; first, it was due to the allegations that he had something to do with Senzo Meyiwa's murder and the toy gun incident at his home

Fans have called out the famous musician for benefiting from the late Brenda Fassie's legacy while sidelining her only son Bongani

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chicco Twala is under fire for the wrong reasons again. Fellow celebs and social media users called out the legendary musician after reports that he is producing a documentary on Brenda Fassie's life and legacy.

Chicco Twala has been dragged for producing a Brenda Fassie documentary while sidelining her son. Image: Getty Images, @bonganifassie/Instagram and @ernest_carry/Twitter

Source: UGC

The legendary producer has been in the news a lot lately. His name popped up when he was linked to the gangsters that allegedly murdered the late Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, a documentary on the life and legacy of the late great singer Brenda Fassie is in the pipeline, and Twala is overseeing the project. He wrote:

"Brenda Fassie coming to Netflix. A new doccie-film about the life of iconic South African artist is said to be coming to the streamer soon. The project is helmed by her long time producer Chicco Twala."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The news was met with mixed reactions as peeps pointed out that Brenda Fassie's only son Bongani Fassie is also not involved in telling his mother's legacy. Fans accused Twala of milking the Vuli Ndlela hitmaker's legacy while leaving out her son, per ZAlebs.

@Thapelo_Malope said:

"Out of curiosity.. is Bonani gonna get anything from this? Akelwe."

@Yollzz_D added:

"It still hurts badly that her OWN SON has been deprived of documenting anything about his relationship with her mom because Chicco Thwala owns HER".

Mohale Motaung signs another major deal, SA shares mixed reactions: “Now stop going after Somizi’s money"

Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung may have his name marred with drama and controversy following the premiere of his ex-husband Somizi's reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi, but that's not stopping him from making big money moves.

The star has been in the media a lot lately, following reports that he is demanding half of Somizi's multi-million empire. Peeps have dragged him for being a golddigger.

However, Mohale is also making boss moves on his own. He recently announced that he is the new brand ambassador for Laager Rooibos Tea, TimesLIVE reports.

Source: Briefly News