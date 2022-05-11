Mohale Motaung may be making headlines for all the wrong reasons, but he is also in his winning season

The former reality television star who is trending for allegedly planning to demand half of his estranged husband Somizi is also making his own money

Mohale recently shared on social media that he is the new brand ambassador for a big brand, and peeps are sharing mixed reactions

Mohale Motaung may have his name marred with drama and controversy following the premiere of his ex-husband Somizi's reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi, but that's not stopping him from making big money moves.

Mohale Motaung recently announced that he signed a major deal, peeps have shared mixed reactions. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

The star has been in the media a lot lately, following reports that he is demanding half of Somizi's multi-million empire. Peeps have dragged him for being a golddigger.

However, Mohale is also making boss moves on his own. He recently announced that he is the new brand ambassador for Laager Rooibos Tea, TimesLIVE reports. The actor took to his social media pages to announce the good news to his fans. He wrote:

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that I am the official Brand Ambassador for Laager Rooibos. A position I do not take lightly. In a world where Health is Wealth, it is heartwarming for me to partner with a brand that makes sure we all achieve this kind of wealth, meanwhile enjoying a quality cup of Rooibos."

Peeps have shared mixed reactions to Mohale's new deal. Many said now that he is securing his own bag, he must let go of Somizi's money.

@AnnahRamz wrote:

"Now that you are getting deals left, right, centre, can you stop claiming Somizi's money assomblief tog. The guy worked hard for his money."

@Mageu93045060

"I bet the somizi followers are going to switch from laager to fresh pack."

