Somizi Mhlongo has finally broken silence regarding his beef with his former friend singer Unathi Nkayi

The media personality addressed the matter during a recent episode of his reality television show Living The Dream With Somizi

He said his friendship with the media personality ended on a sour note, and he does not want to associate with her again

Somizi is giving viewers of his reality show the content they signed up for. First, the larger than life media personality gave his side of the story on the nasty divorce with his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

In the second episode of Living The Dream With Somizi, the star touched on why he and former BFF Unathi Nkayi are no longer friends.

According to ZAlebs, SomG addressed the matter while having a candid conversation with his friend Vusi Nove. Per the publication, Vusi asked Somizi what happened with the former Idols SA judge.

Somizi shared that what happened between him and Unathi is now water under the bridge, and he hopes that their paths will never meet again. However, the reality star said if ever he has to work with Unathi, he will put their differences aside and tolerate her. He said:

"Suppose I have to work with her in the same space. I’m not going to take bread away from somebody who feeds her kids and family and stuff. I’m going to make sure my space and peace is protected. I never want to talk to her again. I never want to speak to her again.”

Peeps suspected a rift between the stars when Somizi was called out for abusing Mohale, and Unathi took to social media to say she was never friends with the star.

