Mlindo The Vocalist and DJ Maphorisa is letting the past behind them, and they are reportedly working together again

This comes after the social media rants between the two stars that made headlines a few months back

The AmaBlesser hitmaker confirmed to a fan that he is currently working with Phori; not only that, he had a pair of customised sneakers with Phori and Sjava's faces

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mlindo The Vocalist has shared the news that his fans have been waiting for. He recently revealed that he and DJ Maphorisa are putting the past behind them and are back at working together again.

Mlindo the Vocalist and DJ Maphorisa are allegedly working together again. Image: @mlindothevocalist and @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The reunion comes after the Asibe Happy hitmaker and Mlindo had a nasty public fallout that left peeps thinking the two stars might never see each other face to face again.

However, Mlindo said the two stars have put the beef behind them and are currently working together, ZAlebs reports.

According to the publication, the Egoli hitmaker made this known while responding to a fan who had suggested he goes back to work with him. He responded:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I'm working with him."

Mlindo the Vocalist and DJ Maphorisa have forgiven each other after their public feud, they are currently working together. Image: @mlindothevocalist

Source: Instagram

To prove that indeed they have let bygones be bygones, Mlindo had a pair of customised sneakers made and they have Sjava and DJ Maphorisa's faces. The picture of the cool kicks was posted on Instagram by Shoe Pimps SA and they wrote:

"I also need to have my brothers on my kicks like how @mlindothevocalist has @sjava_atm & @djmaphorisa on his."

MacG receives support for his stance on ‘IT’ girls after Minnie Dlamini’s cheating allegations: “He was right”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media has been buzzing following allegations that Minnie Dlamini cheated on her husband of four years. According to controversial blogger Musa Khawula, Quinton Jones filed for divorce after finding out that his celebrity wife was seeing someone.

Peeps took to social media to retrieve a clip where MacG advised men against marrying these so-called 'IT' girls. In the clip, the famous podcaster said men shouldn't expect the slay queens to be wife material as they are always after money and flashy lives. He said:

"No one in their right minds would ever marry an 'IT' girl. They will do whatever it takes to secure the bag. You can't wife them, just hit and run."

Source: Briefly News