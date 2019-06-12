Mark Lifman: net worth, house, wife, bodyguards and latest news

Mark Lifman is one of the best-known and most controversial businessmen in South Africa. He built his business empire by investing in numerous sectors, including property development, horse racing, nightclubs, and fashion. Still, his wealth has recently come into question following his numerous run-ins with the law, especially on allegations of tax evasion. The man’s personal life is also shrouded in mystery, with very little information known about his roots, family, or children.

Mark Lifman in different outfits. Photo: @5For Change, @Maanda Sparepartsking Makabane (modified by author)

The renowned businessman has also had numerous court appearances, usually to answer varying charges. Here is a quick look at his life’s details.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Roy Lifman Gender Male Date of birth May 19, 1967 Age 55 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth South Africa Current residence Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blond Marital status Married Occupation Businessman Net worth R100 million

Mark Lifman's biography

The South African businessman was born on May 19, 1967, making him 55 years old, as of 2022. Not much else is known about his parentage or place of birth. He attended Sea Point Boys High School and then served in the military for a short while.

Business ventures

Lifman has established himself as one of the most prolific, albeit controversial businessmen in South Africa. One of his earliest businesses was in the South African fashion industry. He reportedly used his powerful connections to make inroads into the industry, eventually becoming one of its significant players.

Mark is also a huge investor in the horse racing business. He is said to breed some of the best racing horses in South Africa. Considering how lucrative the horse racing business is, it is safe to say Lifman is making quite a fortune.

The businessman also has interests in South Africa’s vibrant nightclub business. Still, the scene has often attracted criticism for its connection to shady underground businesses. Mark’s involvement with the nightclub industry has often led to accusations of his part in the country’s organized crime gangs.

Controversies

Closeup photos of the renowned businessman. Photo: @Akani Mathebula, @TimesLIVE (modified by author)

Lifman is no stranger to controversy. In fact, barely a year passes before he makes the headlines for the wrong reasons. Over the past few years, he has been charged with murder, tax evasion, blackmail, and extortion. Here is a look at some of his most controversial moments.

2019 tax evasion charges

In 2019, the businessman clashed horns with the South African Revenue Service (SARS). The taxman alleged that Lifman had refused to pay outstanding taxes amounting to a whopping R388 million. The businessman stated it was not possible to owe such an amount given his entire net worth was not even that much.

The tax evasion case dragged on, with Lifman eventually losing. The court directed the SARS to seize Mark Lifman's holdings and properties and auction them to recover the outstanding charges. Mark moved to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to have his case heard and determined again.

The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the initial decision, forcing the seizure and sale of Mark Lifman’s cars and other properties. The case between the SARS and Lifman is still far from over, with the business having recently suggested a plan that would see both parties benefit. Still, the court had ruled that Mark Lifman’s properties seized during the operation could never be returned to the businessman.

Gun-pointing charges

In 2018, Lifman was arrested and charged with pointing his gun at a civilian during an event in March 2017. The businessman was arrested at an airport and taken to the Bellville Magistrate’s Court to answer the charges. During the proceedings, Mark Lifman’s bodyguards stood outside the court ready for ‘whatever would happen.’

Who is Mark Lifman's wife?

The nature of the businessman’s family life remains totally mysterious. There is barely any information regarding Mark Lifman's daughter, son, wife, or parentage.

Mark Lifman's net worth

Lifman in casual and official wear. Photo: @IOLNews, @SABC News (modified by author)

During his run-in with the SARS, Lifman stated that it was impossible to owe the taxman more than R300 million considering his entire net worth was about R100 million. Still, it is not known whether this is the businessman’s actual net worth.

Where is Mark Lifman's house located? The businessman’s residence is unknown, but he is said to own multiple properties in and around Cape Town.

Mark Lifman's latest news

In October 2022, a trial hearing involving Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and another co-accused in the murder of Brian Wainstein was postponed to July 2023 after the murder of the co-accused. In the case, the state alleges that Mark financed the murder of Wainstein while Booysen benefited from the illegal steroid business Brian left behind.

Mark Lifman has to be among the country’s most controversial businessmen. His frequent charges, run-ins with the law, and tax evasions amounting to hundreds of millions of rands have tainted his picture over the years, painting him as a cagey businessperson.

