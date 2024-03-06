Vusi Thembekwayo's net worth, business ventures and assets

South African entrepreneur and author Vusi Thembekwayo has established himself as a successful businessman with a substantial net worth, proving his massive success. What is he worth, and how did he make his money? Here, we discuss Vusi Thembekwayo's net worth, business ventures, assets, and personal life.

Widely considered one of the most prominent entrepreneurs and investors in the African continent, Vusi reached significant financial success in his mid-20s and is now involved in various internationally successful businesses. Where did his career begin?

Vusi Thembekwayo's bio

Full name Vusi Thembekwayo Nickname ‘The Dragon’ Date of birth March 21, 1985 Age 38 at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current nationality South African Marital status Estranged from Palesa Thembekwayo (April 2020 to present) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children Three children Profession Entrepreneur, author, and media personality Education Benoni High School University of Witwatersrand (Wits) Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Net worth Between $37 million and $600 million Social media profiles Facebook Instagram LinkedIn TikTok YouTube

Although victorious now, Vusi came from humble beginnings in Benoni and suffered a tragedy when his entrepreneurial father was killed, leaving behind a family in mourning. Despite the misfortune Vusi experienced in his personal life, his professional life soared but not without struggles.

Vusi Thembekwayo's net worth

According to Financepedia, Vusi’s net worth is allegedly $37 million. The South African states he has an estimated net worth of $600 million.

Vusi Thembekwayo's cars

The businessman is known to have an impressive car collection. Vusi Thembekwayo's cars include an Aston Martin Vanquish S, a Ferrari F12, a BMW X6M, and a Porsche Cayenne GTS, showcasing the substantial wealth Vusi has accumulated through his success.

How did Vusi make his money?

Vusi is a successful businessman, owning various enterprises that helped him stack up a substantial net worth. He also makes money through his international public speaking business and being an author.

Vusi Thembekwayo's book, Vusi: Business & Life Lessons from a Black Dragon (2009), discusses the ups and downs that the businessman has gone through, including personal tragedies, financial woes, and how his career took off.

What businesses does Vusi Thembekwayo own?

How did Vusi Thembekwayo start his rising business career? Following exploring public speaking and dropping out of business school due to finances, Vusi focused on self-development and by 25, he ran a R400 million division of a R17 billion multinational company.

As per Vusi's website, his current projects include his personal brand VT, MyGrowthFund, IC Knowledge Bureau, and Project249. VT is all about his brand as a businessman, and IC Knowledge Bureau is a boutique speaker management agency.

MyGrowthFund supports small, micro, and medium-sized black-owned businesses by creating incubator hubs nationwide in rural areas and townships. Project249 aims to develop mobile incubation centres in South Africa's 249 municipalities, bringing small communities into the country's mainstream economies.

Other ventures

Vusi is a board member and shareholder of the Luxembourg-based Fintech Squared Financial, which operates across traditional and alternative asset classes in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He is also a board member of The Innovation Village, a massive start-up accelerator in East Africa, and Silicon Cape, a tech innovation brand in Cape Town.

How much is Vusi paid to speak?

According to the AAE Speakers Bureau, the highly sought-after speaker can charge anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 for live events and $20,000 to $30,000 for virtual events.

Personal life

The successful businessman may have a booming career, but his personal life is tragic. His father started his own business, using the house as collateral. Unfortunately, it went bust, and the family had to stay with relatives to get back on their feet. Although Vusi's dad pulled himself out of debt, he was later tragically killed after a mugging. Despite his tragic upbringing, Vusi made a success of himself.

Vusi Thembekwayo's age

The South African entrepreneur was born on March 21, 1985, making him 38 at the time of writing. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Where does Vusi Thembekwayo live now?

Hailing from Benoni in the East Rand of Gauteng, Vusi lived in Fourways, Gauteng, with his now-estranged wife while the couple were married. His Facebook page mentions locations of Sandton, Gauteng, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, but his LinkedIn indicates he may live in the UAE as of 2024.

Who is Vusi Thembekwayo married to?

The entrepreneur married Palesa Mahlolo Thembekwayo (née Makhetha) in April 2020, and they share three children. Palesa and Vusi are estranged as of 2024, with Palesa accusing her estranged husband of physical abuse in 2021. Vusi denied the rumours.

Palesa is also an entrepreneur, with the now-estranged couple starting MyGrowthFund together. According to the official website, MyGrowthFund is a venture capital firm encouraging and supporting aspiring entrepreneurs by investing in 'high growth start-ups' in Africa.

Vusi Thembekwayo's house

Vusi Thembekwayo's house in Steyn City, Johannesburg, was a point of contention between himself and his estranged wife. The couple were in a dispute in January 2023 regarding the R4 million property they bought together during happier times between them in 2017.

Palesa refused to sign over the property to an interested buyer willing to buy the home for R3.6 million, which was on the brink of repossession by FNB after Vusi did not keep up with the instalments. There were no updates regarding the reselling of the property as of 2024.

Where did Vusi Thembekwayo go to school?

Vusi Thembekwayo's education began with his secondary schooling at Benoni High School in Benoni, Gauteng. He attended the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) and studied Management Advanced Programme and commerce. Vusi obtained a postgraduate diploma in Business Administration from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).

Social media profiles

As of February 27, 2024, the businessman's Facebook page has 1.3 million followers. Vusi's Instagram page has 1.6 million followers, his X (Twitter) page has 606.9K followers, and his TikTok page has 887.6K followers. On LinkedIn, he has 894,864 followers, and he has a YouTube channel with 532K subscribers.

Vusi Thembekwayo's net worth is a testament to his hard work over the years, and despite his tragic personal background, Vusi reached the top.

