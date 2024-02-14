Quavo’s net worth today: From Migos to solo success

Quavious Keyate Marshall, known professionally as Quavo, is an American rapper. He is widely recognized as one of the members of the now-defunct hip-hop group Migos. Formed with his nephew Takeoff and their mutual friend Offset, the group is best known for the hit MotorSport. Due to the group’s popularity, many are curious about how wealthy each member is. So, how much is Quavo’s net worth?

Quavo at the Paris Fashion Week (L). The rapper at the State Farm Arena (R). Photo: Stephane Cardinale, Todd Kirkland via Getty Images (modified by author)

Migos released four commercially successful studio albums until its disbandment following Takeoff’s untimely death. But outside the group, Keyate has been featured in several chart-topping hits, including DJ Khaled’s I’m the One and Post Malone’s, Congratulations.

His debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. Quavo’s second album, Rocket Power, was released in 2023 in memory of Takeoff. Take a look at his career achievements, income sources and investment projects.

Quavo’s profile summary and bio

Full name Quavious Keyate Marshall Nickname Quavo, Huncho Gender Male Date of birth 2 April 1991 Age 32 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Athens, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Berkmar High School Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 161 lbs (73 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor Years active 2008-present Genres Hip-hop, trap Net worth $28 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Quavo?

Rapper Quavo during his high school graduation. Photo: @quavohuncho on Instagram (modified by author)

Quavo (aged 32 as of 2024) was born on 2 April 1991 in Athens, Georgia, USA. He grew up in Gwinnett County, a suburban area northeast of Atlanta.

The rapper attended Berkmar High School before dropping out months before his graduation. On 22 May 2020, Quavo announced through an Instagram post that he had graduated from high school after dropping out 11 years earlier.

What is Quavo’s net worth today?

Wealthy Gorilla estimates Keyate’s net worth to be $28 million in 2024. He has amassed the majority of his wealth from his 16-year-old musical career.

How did Quavo get rich?

The hip-hop star has several income streams that help finance his luxurious lifestyle. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels:

Musical career

Formed in 2008, Migos released their debut mixtape, Juug Season, in 2011, followed by the mixtape No Label the following year. However, the group gained notoriety after the release of their 2013 single Versace. Quavious’ lead single Champions peaked at number 71 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Migos’ second studio album, Culture, topped the US Billboard 200 chart, propelling Keyate into mainstream recognition. In April 2017, he was featured in the song Go Off with Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert.

Quavo at the Huncho Day Celebrity Football Day at Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

His 2017 single, Ice Tray, peaked at 74 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2017, the rapper released the album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho with Travis Scott. The album charted at number 3 on the Billboard 200. Some of Quavo’s other hit songs include:

Pick Up the Phone feat Travis Scott (2016)

feat Travis Scott (2016) Good Drank feat 2 Chainz (2017)

feat 2 Chainz (2017) OMG feat Camila Cabello (2017)

feat Camila Cabello (2017) Flip the Switch (2018)

(2018) F.I.G.H.T feat Gucci Mane (2018)

feat Gucci Mane (2018) My Back (2019)

(2019) Strip That Down feat Liam Payne (2019)

feat Liam Payne (2019) Intentions feat Justin Beiber (2020)

feat Justin Beiber (2020) Wish You Would feat Justin Bieber (2021)

feat Justin Bieber (2021) To The Bone (2022)

(2022) Us vs. Them (2022)

(2022) Messy (2022)

(2022) Honey Bun (2023)

(2023) Greatness (2023)

(2023) Without You (2023)

(2023) Galaxy (2023)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Migos has an estimated net worth of $80 million at the time of writing. Between September 2017 and 2018, the group earned a combined $25 million.

That amount was amassed mainly due to a successful tour that saw the trio perform 93 shows in 12 months. Additionally, they earned $36 million between September 2018 and September 2019.

In October 2022, there were speculations that the group would separate following a dispute between Offset and Quavo. Sadly, Takeoff was fatally shot and killed on 1 November 2022, leading to the group's official disbandment the following year.

Acting career

Quavo made his TV debut along with the other Migos members after an appearance on an episode of Donald Glover’s series Atlanta. In addition, he made a cameo appearance on the Dreamers episode of the musical television series Star in 2018.

Quavo at the Miami Beach Golf Club (L). The rapper during an event in Washington, D.C. (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur, Shannon Finney via Getty Images (modified by author)

In 2010, the rapper guest-starred in HBO’s Ballers and ABC’s Black-ish’s fifth-season finale. The following year, he appeared on a YouTube docu-series about Canadian singer Justin Bieber titled Justin Bieber: Seasons alongside Usher, Billie Eilish, Big Sean and DJ Khaled.

Quavo also made a guest appearance on the second season of Narcos: Mexico. In 2022, he starred in the thriller film Savage Salvation as Coyote. Along with Anjelika Washington and Chloe Bailey, Keyate starred in Praise This, which was released on 7 April 2023.

Quavo’s house

Where does Quavo live? The hip-hop star reportedly lives at 1051 Abingdon Ln, Alpharetta, Georgia. His luxurious mansion covers 12,000 square feet and features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Keyate allegedly bought the property for a staggering $1.2 million in 2020. While Quavo’s Alpharetta mansion takes the spotlight, he is also known to own other magnificent properties.

These include another Georgia-based house he purchased in 2017 for $1.8 million and a house in Lawrenceville, Georgia, which he bought for $140,000.

Quavo’s car collection

Quavo's Rolls-Royce Cullinan (L). The rapper's Lamborghini Aventador S (R). Photo: @quavohuncho on Instagram (modified by author)

Like his fashion sense, the rapper’s rides are attention-grabbing and expensive. Here is a summary of Quavo’s cars and their buying price, a testament to the fact that he is one of the most celebrated gearheads among car enthusiasts.

Car Price Lamborghini Aventador S $450,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan $340,000 McLaren 720S $330,000 Mercedes-Maybach 600S $160,000 Tesla Model X $100,000 Dodge Challenger SRT $61,000 Jeep Rubicon Gladiator $55,000

Quavo’s net worth has grown significantly since his career debut in 2008. His contribution to the entertainment industry has made him a respected icon in both music and acting. The star has worked his way to the top to become a source of inspiration for most budding artists.

