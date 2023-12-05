Lil Yachty's girlfriend today: All about the rapper’s dating history

Lil Yachty is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor. He rose to stardom in 2015 for his viral hit One Night. Yachty has released five studio albums, with four charting within the top 20 of the Billboard 200. Due to this popularity, details about the star’s personal life, including his love life, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Lil Yachty's girlfriend?

As an accomplished hip-hop star, Lil’s dating life has always been on the frontline of the paparazzi’s frenzy. Read on to discover fascinating details about the singer’s relationship status.

Lil Yachty's profile summary and bio

Full name Miles Parks McCollum Nickname Lil Yachty, Lil Boat, FaZe Boat, Darnell Boat Gender Male Date of birth 23 August 1997 Age 26 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Mableton, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Pebblebrook High School Height in feet 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 179 Weight in kilograms 73 Weight in pounds 161 Body measurements in inches 38-32-12 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 1 Parents Venita and Shannon Siblings 2 Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor Years active 2014-present Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is Lil Yachty?

Lil Yachty (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 23 August 1997 in Mableton, Georgia, USA. His zodiac sign is Virgo. Yachty’s father, Shannon McCollum, is a photographer, while his mother, Venita, is an author. The rapper has a younger sister, Nina, and an older brother.

Regarding his education, Lil attended Pebblebrook High School before proceeding to Alabama State University. However, he dropped out in fall 2015 to pursue his musical career.

Who is Lil Yachty's girlfriend?

Like most celebrities and famous people, Lil prefers keeping dating details under wraps. It is, therefore, challenging to definitively establish if the hip-hop star is in a romantic partnership right now.

Lil Yachty’s dating history

Yachty has been linked to several high-profile ladies since his debut in the entertainment industry. Here is a glimpse of his alleged relationships.

Rubi Rose

Lil reportedly dated American rapper Rubi Rose from June 2016 to February 2017. Nonetheless, neither of them confirmed the relationship at the time.

India Love

India, a talented model and social media influencer, allegedly dated Lil in 2017. These rumours sparked after the duo appeared in the music video for Forever Young. However, the rapper denied they had ever been in a relationship.

Megan Denise

It is speculated that Megan Denise and Lil Yachty dated from 2017 to 2018. Megan is an internet model, actress and former exotic dancer.

Selangie Arlene Henriquez

The One Night star reportedly dated successful fashionista Arlene in 2021. The speculations began through posts on either of the two’s official Instagram profiles.

Does Lil Yachty have a baby?

On 20 October 2021, Lil announced the birth of his first child, a girl. Although he did not disclose the identity of the child’s mother, it is alleged that Selangie is his baby mama.

Lil Yachty’s height

Yachty stands 5 feet 10 inches (179 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 161 pounds (73 kilograms). His body measurements are 38-32-12 inches. Lil features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Professional career

Lil made his musical debut in 2015 and is known for his light-hearted tone and optimistic image. In 2016, he released his debut mixtape, Lil Boat, and signed a joint venture record deal with Capitol Records, Motown and Quality Control Music.

Yachty has received an MTV Europe Music Award and two Grammy Awards for his natural talent. Some of his major hit songs include:

DipSet (2016)

(2016) Minnesota (2016)

(2016) 66 (2018)

(2018) Get Dripped (2018)

(2018) Who Want The Smoke? (2018)

(2018) Coffin (2020)

(2020) Demon Time (2020)

(2020) Split/Whole Time (2020)

(2020) T.D. (2020)

(2020) Solid (2021)

(2021) Plastic (2021)

(2021) Dynamic Du (2021)

(2021) G.I. Joe (2021)

(2021) Poland (2022)

How much is Lil Yachty’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yachty has an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 9-year-old musical career.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Lil Yachty’s girlfriend?’’ The renowned singer remains relatively quiet about his personal life and has yet to disclose to the broader public who he is currently dating.

