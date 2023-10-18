Holy Ten’s age, wife, education, songs, house, cars, profiles, net worth

Mukudzei Chitsama, known professionally as Holy Ten, is a Zimbabwean hip-hop star, composer and music producer. He is best known for the singles Violence, Ko Makuitasei and Hoo Zvangu. Due to this popularity, details about the rapper’s personal life are subject to public scrutiny. This article answers the many searches of ‘’What is Holy Ten’s age?’’

Holy Ten broke into the mainstream in 2021, particularly after the release of his sophomore album Risky Life. With relatable lyrics laced with social critique and served over melodically endowed 808-laden rhythms, he ushered in a daring new generation of rappers across the country.

Holy Ten’s profile summary and bio

How old is Holy Ten?

Holy Ten (aged 25 as of 2023) was born on 18 November 1998 in Harare, Zimbabwe. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. Chitsama attended Speciss College, where he began his musical career.

Who is Holy Ten’s wife?

In March 2023, Holy Ten married model, video vixen and singer Kimberley Richards in a traditional wedding.

Allegedly, the ceremony took place at Richards' maternal uncle’s residence, attracting a variety of responses from both fans and critics, some considering this a taboo within African culture.

Chitsama reportedly paid $15,000 lobola in bride price for his fiancée. On 15 July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, Mukudzei Jr.

Professional career

Holy Ten started his musical journey in 2016, at 18, while still in high school. He gained notoriety after working with well-known artists like Takura, ProBeatz and Anita Jaxson. Some of his major hits include:

Ndoda Power

Ndaremerwa

Ndanzwa Nekufunga

Marisa

Horror

Pfumo

Lyrical Nightmare

Observe

Amai

Muchadzoka

Appetite

Ma Chills

Gundamwenda

Dai Zvaibvira

Put It Down

Awards and nominations

Mukudzei received seven nominations in December 2020 during the 10th Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards, hosted at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). He won three awards, for which his song Ndaremerwa was nominated.

How much is Holy Ten’s net worth?

Various sources pen Holy Ten's net worth at $30,000 in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career.

Holy Ten’s profiles

The Harare native is active on social media. He has 118.5k Twitter followers and 304k followers on Facebook. In addition, he has 37k Instagram followers as of 13 September 2023.

Holy Ten's age has attracted a media frenzy, with most fans curious about how old he is. At 25, the rapper has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

