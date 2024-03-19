Christian Gutkowski: Who was Good Trouble’s lost star?

When watching your favourite TV show, it is easy to forget the dedicated individuals who work behind the scenes to ensure the show succeeds. Christian Gutkowski was one such unsung hero who contributed significantly to the production of Good Trouble. Sadly, the show paid tribute to him in March 2023, announcing his death at the end of Season 5, episode 4. So, what happened to Gutkowski?

Christian Gutkowski playing his guitar (L). The associate director wearing green sunglasses (R). Photo: @Christian Gutkowski on Facebook (modified by author)

Christian Gutkowski’s Good Trouble participation shot him into the limelight after his death. He was part of the show's production team since 2019.

Even though most Good Trouble fans remained unaware of who Christian was, his entire crew members had exciting things to say about him and his contribution to the series’ success.

Christian Gutkowski’s profile summary

Full name Christian Gutkowski Nickname Christian Gender Male Date of birth 1974 Date of death 31 March 2023 Age at death 49 years old Birthplace Cold Spring Harbor, New York, USA Place of death Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Boston College Profession Second unit director, associate director

Who was Christian Gutowski?

Christian Gutowski (aged 49 at the time of death) was allegedly born in 1974 in Cold Spring Harbor, New York, USA. However, his exact date of birth, family and educational background remains a mystery.

While details about Christian's role in Good Trouble are limited, his IMDb profile identifies him as the show’s associate director.

Christian Gutkowski holding a guitar in a black outfit. @Kat Marcheski on Facebook (modified by author)

Studio Binder describes this role as managing the secondary crew and second camera unit during filming. Although the individual is not directly involved in the primary set’s day-to-day operations, they play a significant role in supporting the primary director.

Besides Good Trouble, Christian was also an associate director for the films Eagleheart (2011), The Making of the Bigfoot Hunters (2013) and When Duty Calls (2015). He was also a lover of music, painting and sports.

What happened to Christian Gutkowski?

On 31 March 2023, Good Trouble announced the untimely passing away of Gutkowski. At the show's end, the screen displayed the words, 'In loving memory of Christian Gutkowski.'

This news shocked the entertainment industry to its core, with many speculations about the associate director’s cause of death circulating. Even though Christian Gutkowski’s obituary has yet to be released, rumour has it that he died due to a heart attack.

One of his close friends, Peyton Skelton, replied to a Facebook post stating,

Apparent cardiac arrest at work this A.M. Could not be revived. So sad.

Christian’s co-worker from Good Trouble, Valerie Campbell, disclosed that he died of a heart attack after two prior COVID-19 infections. In her tribute, she revealed,

Another friend of mine, after they had COVID, ended up having a heart attack. I remember Christian saying he had gotten COVID two times. It is seriously the one thing that makes sense and is also so sad.

Christian Gutkowski in a jersey (L). The second unit director wearing sunglasses and a branded cap (R). @Christian Gutkowski on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Reactions to Christian Gutkowski’s death

Following Christian’s sudden death, most of his friends paid tribute to him by sharing his good deeds. In April 2023, they reportedly organized a memorial service to celebrate his life. One friend, Kat Marcheski, wrote on Facebook that Christian Gutkowski was a pal like no other.

A stand-up guy in a world full of people who fall short. He was kind, gentle, generous, thoughtful, funny, quirky, and unique human. He was a devoted and beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was always there during an extremely uncertain, scary, and emotional time. In November, I reached out looking for work, and he got me on Good Trouble, where I have had the pleasure of working alongside him since.

Christian Gutkowski’s death left his family and friends in great sadness. Even though we may never know the exact circumstances of his passing, we can take solace in the fact that the assistant director’s talent and character touched many lives in one way or another.

