Is Lady Gaga transgender or just a supporter? All the facts and receipts

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, or Lady Gaga, began performing in her teenage years. Her influence and stardom have been controversial since her career took off with her song Bad Romance. This article looks into her notable activism and answers questions like "What is Lady Gaga's real gender?"

She started by writing songs for some of the greatest names in pop music, such as Britney Spears, Fergie, Pussycat Dolls, New Kids on the Block, and American singer-producer Akon. Since then, she has achieved iconic success for her flamboyant fashion choices, provocative lyrics, and powerful vocal dynamism.

Mostly part of the LGBT community, her fans, known as "Little Monsters," refer to Gaga as "Mother Monster." In a 2011 ranking, Rolling Stone dubbed her the "Queen of Pop" based on record sales and social media data, and in 2012, she came in at number four on VH1's Greatest Women in Music.

Lady Gaga advocacy

The world is constantly in turmoil, hence the need for an advocate such as Lady Gaga. In 2012, she launched her Born This Way Foundation (BTWF), a non-profit focused on youth empowerment, among her many other advocacy endeavours.

LGBT activism: Is Lady Gaga gay?

Gaga is a supporter of the LGBT community worldwide and attributes her early success to her gay followers. Responding to the question, "Is Lady Gaga gay?" No. She states that partnering with FlyLife, a Manhattan-based LGBT marketing firm, was the turning point of her fame.

She gave a speech to promote LGBT rights at the 2009 National Equality March in Washington, DC. In 2010, four gay men and women of the US military who were forbidden from serving openly because of their sexuality accompanied her at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Gaga attended the 2011 Europride in Rome, criticising the poor state of gay rights in many European countries and describing gay people as "revolutionaries of love."

During a vigil held in Los Angeles in 2016, she read aloud the names of the 49 victims of the attack at the LGBT nightclub Pulse in Orlando and gave a speech for more state intervention to protect the freedoms of the community.

At her Enigma show in January 2019, she chastised Vice President Mike Pence for his wife working at an evangelical Christian school that rejects LGBT students.

Born This Way Foundation

In 2012, Office Depot and the BTWF teamed up to contribute at least $1 million in back-to-school supplies. The "Born Brave Bus" is one of the foundation's projects to combat bullying.

At the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence in 2015, Gaga spoke with 200 high school students, politicians, and academic leaders about identifying and managing emotions for the best results.

In 2016, the foundation collaborated with Intel, Vox Media, and Recode to combat online bullying. Also, she and Elton John launched their clothing brand, Love Bravery, from which each purchase contributes 25% to the Elton John AIDS Foundation and BTWF.

After she had to evacuate her home during the California wildfires in 2018, the foundation donated food and relief to the Red Cross for victims of the fires.

In 2019, BTWF launched a teenage mental health program with the National Council for Behavioral Health and published an anthology book, Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, in 2020, featuring stories about empathy and courage from people across the world.

With a mental health professional and eleven young people for World Kindness Day 2021, Lady Gaga explored the link between kindness and mental health in a 30-minute program titled The Power of Kindness.

What is Lady Gaga's sexuality?

Public debate over her sexual orientation is rife with assumptions about whether Lady Gaga is a man or woman or whether she had a sex change?

The question has sceptics asking since she made headlines for an appearance on Untucked, a web series that goes behind the scenes of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she chatted with the contestants about her ties with the LGBT community.

"It is the gay men in my life that helped me become a woman," Gaga said in the show.

Is Lady Gaga bi-sexual?

In a 2009 interview with Barbara Walters, Gaga publicly emerged as being attracted to women and men. The singer confronted questioners once again during an Artpop party in 2013 in Berlin.

"It's not a lie that I am bi-sexual, and anyone that wants to twist this into 'she says she is bi-sexual for marketing,' this is a lie," she reaffirmed to the crowd during a Q&A. "This is who I am and have always been," she added.

While she is not transgender, Lady Gaga is one of the mainstream faces standing for LGBT rights. To support her, Lynnette McFadzen, the president of BiNet USA, says Gaga has the right to self-identify however she feels, as either an ally or a bi-sexual woman.

