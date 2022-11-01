Who is Leah van Niekerk? Age, family, career, qualifications, profiles, TV shows

Leani van Niekerk is a South African actress, singer, dancer, television presenter and model. She has played roles in several movies and hosted several television shows but is best known for playing Miss Elise de Bruyn in As Jy Sing.

Leah, as she is widely recognized, also has other titles to her name, such as Susters and Suidooster. Her role in As Jy Sing was her breakthrough role which saw her acting career rise tremendously.

Leah van Niekerk's profiles summary and bio

Full name Leani van Niekerk Known as Leah Date of birth 24th November 1987 Age 35 years as of 2022 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Current residence South Africa Ethnicity White Languages English, Afrikaans Gender Female Sexual orientation Unknown Height 5 feet 7 inches Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Relationship status Married Husband’s name Hennie van Niekerk (married 2013) Education University of Stellenbosch, Waterfront Theatre School Profession Actress, Singer, Dancer, Presenter and model Years active 2013 - present Awards and Nominations Ciclope Africa (Finalist) Social media Facebook

Leah van Niekerk's age and early life

The South African actress was born on 24th November 1987 in Cape Town, South Africa. Leah van Niekerk's real name is Leani van Niekerk. She is 35 years as of 2022. Leah is a South African citizen by birth.

Leah van Niekerk’s family

Little is known about the actress’ family. Information about her parents, siblings or relatives remains unknown.

Is the singer Leah married?

After being together for more than five years, Leah married Hennie on 30 November 2013. They met in Stellenbosch Cape Town where they both studied.

What is Leah, the singer's surname?

Leah uses her marital surname Van Niekerk. She was born with the real name Leani Ekermans.

Leah van Niekerk’s education

The actress has a brief educational background. She is a Bachelors of Commerce Law graduate from the University of Stellenbosch. Besides, Leani also studied musical theatre, drama and dance at the Waterfront Theatre School.

Leah van Niekerk's movies and TV shows

Leah is an actor and dancer by profession. Here are some of the films and television shows she has starred in.

Project Title Year Role Ongepoets 2022 Jessie van Rensburg Kampkos 2018 Leah & Marcel van Heerden Susters 2018 Leksie Sterlopers 2015 Nina Rossouw Suidooster 2015 Dokter Smit As Jy Sing 2013 Elise de Bruin Zulu 2013 Cute Girl Eendag As Ons Groot Is: Dewald Wasserfall 2013 Young Lover

The Susters actress has also performed in theatres, featuring in productions such as The Great Moscow Circus, Station 70, That ‘80s Show and Face the Music. Besides, as a dancer, she has worked with artists such as Jack Parow, Dewald Wasserfall and Francois Louw, appearing in their music videos. Most of this information is available in Leah van Niekerk's CV, which is accessible on the internet.

Leah van Niekerk's songs

Besides acting, Leah has a career as a singer and recording artist. She officially released her debut album called Wonderwerk in 2015. Other albums with her name include ‘N Song ‘N Dag and Kyk Na My. Regarding her career as a recording artist, she mainly does freelancing.

Leah van Niekerk's net worth

Despite the singer having a good career as an actor and singer, her net worth and what she has accrued to her name over the years are unknown. Leah van Niekerk's husband’s net worth is also unknown.

Leani has quite a well-to-do career both in acting and singing, to the extent of appearing on South Africa’s popular artists' list. Despite most of her work being in Afrikaans, the actress and singer is still doing well.

