Addison Rae's net worth explained: TikTok, Netflix, Item Beauty & more

Addison Rae's net worth of $25 million might convince you to kickstart a TikTok career. However, the road to multi-millionaire status has not always been smooth. Speaking to Elle in July 2021, Rae revealed that despite her online popularity, she has to work hard to prove herself as an actress and singer:

In this industry, fans like to keep you there when they label you as one thing. But what most are oblivious to is the fact that I have always wanted to do music and acting. So, I constantly tell myself, "You have to put in the work for people to take you seriously."

Addison Rae during the 2021 amfAR Gala (L). The singer at the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala (R). Photo: Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The TikTok star reportedly earned $9 million from the video-sharing app in 2021 alone.

from the video-sharing app in 2021 alone. Her YouTube earnings are estimated to be between $5,000 and $80,600 monthly .

. In 2021, Addison donated her $1 million in prize money from winning a Mario Tennis Aces tournament to the No Kid Hungry charity.

from winning a tournament to the No Kid Hungry charity. She cited Rihanna, Madonna, Katy Perry and Britney Spears as some of her musical influences.

Addison Rae's profile summary

Full name Addison Rae Easterling Date of birth 6 October 2000 Age 24 years old (As of June 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Lafayette, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’ 3¾’’ (162 cm) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Omer Fedi Parents Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez Siblings Lucas and Enzo Lopez (biological), Macye Neumeyer (half-sister) Profession Singer-songwriter, dancer, actress, internet sensation Years active 2019-present Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

Addison Rae's net worth has skyrocketed since she went TikTok viral

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Addison Rae has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

During an August 2020 interview with Business Insider, the social media personality reflected on how she dropped out of Louisiana State University and relocated to Los Angeles with the conviction that she would be able to monetise her TikTok popularity:

I wanted to create more income streams. So, I became active on Instagram and began uploading videos on YouTube. This is when everything changed for me.

Actor Addison Rae during the 2022 WIF Honors in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Original

She ranks among the highest-earning personalities on TikTok

Addison earned $5 million from sponsored content on TikTok in 2020, per Forbes. This was $1 million more than Charli D'Amelio, who ranks as the second-most followed person on TikTok at the time of writing.

According to a 2022 report by JustJared, Rae earned $65,200 per sponsored post on the platform. In a June 2020 appearance on the VIEWS with David Dobrik & Jason Nash podcast, she revealed that $90,000 was the most she had ever heard someone was paid for a sponsored video.

Addison Rae's musical career did not begin on a high note

Rae's 2021 debut single Obsessed was widely criticised. However, the following year tracks from her unreleased EP, which had leaked on YouTube, received positive reviews.

In 2023, Addison's debut EP AR peaked at No.19 on the US Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. She made her Billboard Hot 100 entry in 2024 with the single Diet Pepsi, which charted at No. 54.

Addison Rae during the 2021 premiere of He's All That at NeueHouse Los Angeles in California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Her other singles include Aquamarine, High Fashion, Fame Is a Gun and Headphones On. On 17 June 2025, Rae announced that The Addison Tour would happen from August through November.

She leveraged her online popularity into an acting career

While speaking to Variety in August 2021, Addison described her first reaction after she bagged her debut role in She's All That, saying:

I cried in my car because my childhood dreams slowly came to life.

In 2022, Rae starred in Fashionista and Thanksgiving the following year. She is set to feature in Animal Friends alongside Ryan Reynolds, which will be released in 2026.

Rae has been in a deal with Spotify since 2020

In July 2020, the TikToker released a Spotify-exclusive podcast (Mama Knows Best) alongside her mom. It was later relaunched under the That Was Fun? name.

Singer Addison Rae during the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Although it is unclear how much the duo pockets from their deal with the audio streaming platform, it is safe to assume it is significant considering the podcast's popularity.

From viral dance videos to lucrative brand deals and business endeavours

Since her TikTok debut, Addison has partnered with various companies, including American Eagle, Hollister, Rebook, Fashion Nova and L'Oréal.

In 2021, she launched her AF Collection by Addison Rae fragrance and Item Beauty cosmetics lines. However, two years later, the latter paused production and operation.

Addison's house spans 6,399 square feet across 0.58 acres of land

According to The Sun, the Instagram star paid $3 million for a mansion in Los Angeles, California, in 2019. The property features a large walk-in closet, six bedrooms, marble countertops, a large backyard, an infinity pool and state-of-the-art appliances.

An overview of Addison Rae's house. Photo: @realtor.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Insights into her impressive car collection

At 24, Rae owns several luxurious rides. Here are some of them and their estimated prices per Car and Driver:

Car Estimated price Jeep Wrangler Between $34,090 and $101,990 Tesla Model X Between $86,630 and $101,630 Mercedes AMG G-63 $187,250 Rolls Royce Cullinan Between $407,750 and $472,750

FAQs

Addison boasts 88.5 million TikTok followers as of 24 June 2025. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who are Addison Rae's parents?

Like their daughter, Sheri Easterling and Monty Lopez are social media personalities. The former has 13.4 million TikTok followers, while the latter has 5 million at the time of writing.

Is Addison Rae married?

The TikTok star and Israeli record producer Omer Fedi have been dating since 2021. She was previously in a relationship with Bryce Hall.

Addison Rae during Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Who is richer, Addison Rae or Charli D'Amelio?

Charli is wealthier than Addison. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charli has an estimated net worth of $45 million.

Addison Rae's net worth is a testament to her illustrious, multifaceted career. The amount is expected to continue rising as her online popularity increases and her musical and acting career takes shape.

