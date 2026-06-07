Musa Khawula issued a formal yet cheeky apology to Julius Malema after months of making defamatory statements about his marriage

Finally breaking his silence on the matter, having faced possible imprisonment, the gossipmonger made sure that his signature wit was felt in every paragraph, promising to refrain from discussing the EFF leader's personal life

It arrives on the heels of the controversial blogger's sudden return to social media following a week-long hiatus, having gone silent due to personal reasons

Musa Khawula apologised to Julius Malema and his wife. Images: Mlimo02

Source: Twitter

Musa Khawula has issued a formal yet characteristically cheeky apology to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala Malema, following months of making defamatory statements about their marriage. Having faced the very real possibility of imprisonment, the controversial entertainment blogger retracted his statements with his signature wit that had social media buzzing to no end.

On June 6, 2026, Khawula posted a formal statement, which served as a total retraction of explosive claims he had spread earlier in the year, in which he alleged that the EFF leader and his wife were actively in the process of getting a divorce due to infidelity.

Despite previously bragging to his followers that he had exclusive, inside information regarding the couple's alleged marital drama, Khawula used the statement to admit that he had absolutely no evidence to substantiate his claims. Part of his official public apology read:

"The statements that I made in my posts were false, unverified, unjustified and defamatory of Mr Julius Sello Malema and Mrs Mantoa Matlala Malema. I accept that Mr and Mrs Malema remain married, that no divorce proceedings have been instituted, that the allegations of infidelity are false, and that no payment or attempted payment was ever made to me by Mr Malema or by anyone acting on his behalf."

Musa Khawula claimed he was forced to apologise to the Malemas. Images: Gauteng Newspaper News, Izidabazabantu

Source: Facebook

Musa Khawula faced jail time

Khawula’s sudden change of heart was not entirely voluntary. In early May, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng High Court had found the blogger guilty of contempt of court after he initially defied a ruling ordering him to retract his statements. He was slapped with a 30-day prison sentence, which was suspended on the strict condition that he issue a formal apology to the commander-in-chief and his wife.

In his formal address, Khawula acknowledged that the apology was triggered by the couple's relentless fight for justice. He further noted that the High Court slapped him with interdicts and ordered him to cover the couple's legal costs.

Beyond the legal drama, Khawula acknowledged the personal distress and the massive public embarrassment his false statements caused the Malema family.

"I accept that my posts were wrongful and unlawful and had a hurtful, harmful and defamatory effect on Mr Julius Sello Malema and Mrs Mantoa Matlala Malema," the statement continued. "I sincerely and unreservedly apologise to Mr Julius Sello Malema, Mrs Mantoa Matlala Malema and the Malema family for the harm and distress caused by my posts."

True to form, however, Khawula could not let the curtain fall without getting the last word. In a separate X post, he made sure to remind his fans that his arm had been twisted.

"An apology under duress is still an apology, banyana baka."

The apology arrives on the heels of the gossipmonger's sudden return to social media following a brief hiatus. Khawula had previously gone completely silent due to intense personal reasons, later revealing that he had been recovering from a massive heartbreak.

Read Musa Khawula's apology below.

Ngizwe Mchunu apologises to Julius Malema

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ngizwe Mchunu's apology to Julius Malema after making explosive allegations against him.

The controversial activist and media personality was taken to court and faced serious consequences for his defamatory remarks, ultimately forcing him to issue a formal public apology.

Source: Briefly News