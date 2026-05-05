On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, the Johannesburg High Court found Musa Khawula guilty of contempt of court for refusing to apologise to Julius Malema

The celebrity gossip blogger was sentenced, with the sentence suspended, provided he apologises to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader

Social media users weighed in on the high court ruling, with others using the development as a teachable moment

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Musa Khawula was sentenced after Malema took him to court for defying an order. Image: Musa Khawula/Facebook, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula has been found in contempt of court after he refused to apologise to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema initially took the celebrity gossip blogger to court after he alleged that he and his wife, Mantwa Matlala-Malema, are getting divorced.

After Khawula refused to apologise, Malema took the matter back to the Johannesburg High Court, asking for his imprisonment or a R150,000 fine.

On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, the Johannesburg High Court delivered its ruling in favour of Malema.

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Musa Khawula found guilty of contempt of court

The Johannesburg High Court ruled that Musa Khawula was in contempt of court after he refused to apologise to Malema, defying the initial court order compelling him to do so.

“It is declared that the first respondent is in wilful contempt of the Order granted by this Honourable Court, per Justice Wright, dated 14 April 2026,” part of the ruling reads.

As a result, Khawula was sentenced to direct imprisonment for 30 days. Fortunately for Khawula, the Johannesburg High Court suspended his imprisonment for 30 days to provide him with an opportunity to comply with the initial order.

“The first respondent is sentenced to direct imprisonment for a period of 30 days. The operation of the sentence imposed in paragraph 3 above is suspended for a period of 30 days from the date of service of this order, on condition that the first respondent fully complies with the Order granted by this Honourable Court (per Justice Wright), within that period,” the ruling further reads.

Should Musa Khawula fail to comply with the initial order, he’ll be arrested.

“Should the first respondent fail to comply with the Order granted by this Honourable Court, per Justice Wright, dated 14 April 2026, within 30 days, the suspension of the sentence shall lapse automatically, and the sentence of direct imprisonment shall become immediately enforceable,” the ruling further reads.

If Musa Khawula fails to apologise within 30 days, he will be required to present himself to the nearest police station within 48 hours.

Musa Khawula was also directed to pay the costs of Malema’s application on the scale as between attorney and client, including the costs of two counsel where so employed.

Read the full ruling by the Johannesburg High Court below:

SA reacts after high court sentences Musa Khawula to prison

In the comments, netizens reacted with mixed reactions. While some celebrated the ruling, others gave Khawula advice using Shebeshxt’s current situation as an example.

Here are some of the comments:

@Merc_05 advised:

“If I were Musa. I would learn from Shebeshxt. When the law hits, we, the audience, will not be there.”

@_Itumeleng_K said:

“There is life beyond the keyboard. Real life, where people couldn't care less about the number of your followers and the number of retweets you get. Ruining your life to impress strangers online is never worth it.”

@Joyfield16 alleged:

“The same Musa who has a warrant of arrest for the murder case? That boy must be highly connected.”

@_mpolie claimed:

“Looks like Musa isn't scared of prison, ingathi he enjoyed his last stint and looking forward to the next one! 🤸🏾‍♀️💃🏾🤸🏾‍♀️💃🏾”

Mzansi reacted after the High Court sentenced Musa Khawula. Image: Musa Khawula/YouTube, Mark Andrews / AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Malema sues Ngizwe Mchunu over explosive allegations

Musa Khawula isn't the only popular South African who has been taken to court by Malema.

Briefly News reported that Julius Malema launched legal action against Ngizwe Mchunu over alleged defamatory remarks made during an interview.

This was after Mchunu claimed Malema received R60 million from Nigerian drug dealers and accused him of protecting illegal immigrants for political gain.

Source: Briefly News