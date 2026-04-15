On Tuesday, 14 April 2026, the South Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of Julius Malema in his lawsuit against Musa Khawula

Instead of complying, Musa Khawula addressed Julius Malema on X by dedicating a song by Beyoncé

His response sparked mixed reactions, with some users amused while others warned he could face serious consequences for contempt of court

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Musa Khawula channelled Beyoncé after losing to Julius Malema. Image: Musa Khawula/Facebook, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

It seems the tiff between controversial gossip monger Musa Khawula and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is far from over.

A ruling delivered by the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, ordered Khawula to retract his statements about Malema and pay the costs of the lawsuit. The murder-accused blogger was also ordered to issue an apology to Malema within 24 hours of the ruling.

Several netizens expected Musa Khawula to eat humble pie and comply with the court order; instead, he trolled Julius Malema with a video of one of Beyoncé’s famous songs.

Musa Khawula targets Julius Malema again

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, hours after the high court ruling, Khawula shared a post trolling Malema. The post was captioned:

“Hi @Julius_S_Malema baby, please find the attached statement for your earliest convenience, xo xo, gossip girl.”

Khawula, who previously revealed where he had gotten information that Malema was divorcing, shared a clip of Beyoncé’s Sorry.

See the post below:

SA reacts as Musa Khawula trolls Malema after losing lawsuit

The post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. Several netizens reacted with jokes, while others warned Khawula of the consequences if he did not comply with the court ruling.

@KamogeloMa92354 warned:

“Your cheerleaders won't serve your contempt of Court sentence with you. Jacob Zuma, a former President in the Democratic dispensation, went to Prison for contempt a few months after vacating his seat.”

@zeeontv remarked:

“This is not about Julius Malema anymore. You are undermining the Court, and it's gonna backfire very badly. Unless you have a BF inside and want to go back to spend time with him.”

@ButiEzechiel said:

“Chommie wants to go back behind steel doors.”

@johny_theblessd asked:

“Suddenly, a change of tune? Did your handlers promise to pay for your costs after telling lies?”

@ChamangaAdmore shared:

“I think this is a very hard time for CIC ever since. He was cruising nicely, but things just changed for him. This is a huge storm. Knives are out; I guess we all go through a rough patch.”

@tsheole15 commented:

“This is what happens when you fight with someone who has nothing to lose: they don't care.”

@TwaRSA26 said:

“When I grow up, I want to be brave like you.”

@GIshmaelson laughed:

“Bro isn't scared of jail at all😂”

SA reacted after Musa Khawula targeted Malema again. Image: Musa Khawula/Facebook, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

Warrant of arrest issued for Musa Khawula

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Musa Khawula landed in hot water again for contempt of court.

Social media reports suggested that a court had issued a warrant for Khawula's arrest for a 2022 case.

Source: Briefly News