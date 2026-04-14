Musa Khawula Loses Court Case Against Julius Malema, Ordered To Pay Costs
- The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, has won a case against Musa Khawula
- Malema dragged Khawula to court and accused him of writing defamatory statements
- The courts ruled in favour of Malema and ordered Khawula to pay up and retract his statements
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The South Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema against blogger Musa Khawula, who has been ordered to retract his statements and pay up.
The Economic Freedom Fighters posted the court order on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account on 14 April 2026. The court ruled that statements Khawula uttered against Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala, were unlawful and defamatory. He has been ordered to retract his statements within 24 hours and publish an apology to Malema and his wife. He has also been ordered to pay costs.
Read the judgment on X here:
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This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za