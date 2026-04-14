The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, has won a case against Musa Khawula

Malema dragged Khawula to court and accused him of writing defamatory statements

The courts ruled in favour of Malema and ordered Khawula to pay up and retract his statements

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Musa Khawula lost a court case against Julius Malema. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and @MusaKhawula/ X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The South Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema against blogger Musa Khawula, who has been ordered to retract his statements and pay up.

The Economic Freedom Fighters posted the court order on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account on 14 April 2026. The court ruled that statements Khawula uttered against Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala, were unlawful and defamatory. He has been ordered to retract his statements within 24 hours and publish an apology to Malema and his wife. He has also been ordered to pay costs.

Read the judgment on X here:

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News