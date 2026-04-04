Musa Khawula doubles down on Julius Malema divorce claims

On Saturday, 4 April 2026, Musa Khawula repeated his allegations that Julius Malema's marriage is ending and refused to apologise

The celebrity gossip blogger revealed where he received the information that Malema and his wife were headed for a divorce

The post sparked mixed reactions, with some believing Khawula and others questioning his proof

Musa Khawula revealed the source behind the allegations that Julius Malema's marriage is on the rocks. Image: Musa Khawula/Facebook, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula has taken another shot at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, sparking reactions.

Musa Khawula previously alleged that Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala, were headed for a divorce because of the EEF leader’s serial cheating.

Malema denied the allegations before he and Mantwa stepped out together to support their favourite DStv Premier Soccer League club.

Through his lawyers, the firebrand politician asked Khawula to retract his statements and threatened to open a crimen injuria case and sue him for R1 million.

Musa Khawula reveals source behind Julius Malema divorce claims

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account on Saturday, 4 April 2026, Musa Khawula responded to Julius Malema. The murder accused gossip blogger stood ten toes down on his claims that Malema’s marriage was on the rocks and Mantwa had filed for divorce.

Khawula defiantly said that he would not apologise and shared where he got the information that the Malemas were headed for divorce. He even advised Malema. The post was captioned:

“Hi @Julius_S_Malema baby, I thought you should know that you aren't getting any apology from me, do not expect it, it's never happening. Your close friends have repetitively confirmed that your little marriage is over, you are getting a divorce, and I stand by that. Stop playing dress up, xo xo, gossip girl.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Musa Khawula doubles down on Malema divorce claims

In the comments, netizens expressed a flurry of reactions. While some believed Musa Khawula, others asked whether he had dirt on other celebrities.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lebo_Alexis_ asked:

“Don't you have smaller nyana dirt on Sizwe Dhlomo, chomie? 🤔”

@MothabeneS remarked:

“I am starting to believe that this is not about Julius's marriage; there is something deeper than that! We will be there when everything unfolds.”

@StHonorable alleged:

“Red Beret members are unruly. Last week, they got a message from the highest commissar warning them not to reply to verified accounts on X. Yet today, they're under this post, warning or threatening Musa. Clearly, discipline isn't their thing; they're also here for impressions like the accounts they're warned against.”

@motsepe_rems said:

“That’s not how u prove there’s a divorce, though. You need an issued summons and case number. You will have to call those ‘close friends’ to the witness stand or get affidavits from them to confirm their story - even that does not get u out of the water.”

Musa Khawula refused to apologise to Julius Malema. Image: Musa Khawula/Facebook, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

Malema's lawyers expose Musa Khawula's Madlanga Commission lie

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula was accused of misleading his followers about being contacted by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

On 24 February 2026, Khawula previously shared a screenshot of a text message claiming he had been invited to testify before the commission.

Source: Briefly News