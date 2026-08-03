Dr Musa Mthombeni shared a rare photo of himself at work in the CathLab on Monday, 3 August 2026

His wife Liesl Laurie jumped into the comments and reacted to seeing her husband in his element

Mzansi flooded the post with jokes and surprise at finally seeing the doctor on the job

Dr Musa Mthombeni shared a selfie of himself in his work outfit. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni gave his followers an unexpected peek behind the hospital curtain on Monday, 3 August 2026, sharing a rare glimpse of himself at work in the cardiac catheterisation laboratory. The post sent the internet into a spin, racking up tens of thousands of likes on Instagram.

The medical doctor and broadcaster captioned the image with unmistakable pride:

"CathLab Daddies are the next big thing! Don't say I didn't tell you! Liesl's boo thing, bathong!"

The playful shoutout to his wife, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie, was not lost on fans, and Laurie herself wasted no time responding.

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Laurie swooped into the comments twice, first writing:

"A working husband 🥰 ❤️" — a line that pulled in several likes on its own — before following it up with a string of heart-eye emojis. The exchange between the couple drew even more attention to an already buzzing post.

See the post that got Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi reacts to photo of Dr Musa Mthombeni at work

The comments section quickly became a playground for jokes and warm reactions. Here is what some followers had to say:

@charityparis joked:

"I like how Liesel features le ga go sa tlhokagale 🙌 I can imagine ko roadblock 👮‍♂️ are: 'Sir, we checking license and testing drinking and driving.' Musa: 'I'm Liesel's husband and not an alcoholic 😂😂😂 and BTW when is the government implementing a driver's license for only married people? I want to add my gorgeous wife's picture next to mine. JointVentureLicense' 😂😂"

@karabodenotion asked:

"Are you working in a butchery?"

@theethatoc observed:

"When you want to quit your job but you remember who you're doing it for - photo in phone case 🙂"

@manjomanem wondered:

"Are we now venturing into Cardiology or confirming the CT findings?"

@_manqmaine quipped:

"Finally seeing you working 😂😂"

The detail that caught many eyes was a photo of Liesl Laurie tucked into Musa's phone case, a small but sweet touch that fans found particularly endearing. It added a layer of romance to what could have been a straightforward work post, and the internet had a lot of feelings about it.

Musa Mthombeni shares a glimpse into his workplace

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi couldn't help but feel inspired after seeing Dr Musa Mthombeni's workplace in a social media update.

The former TV presenter gave followers a glimpse into his life with a photo dump comprising his work life, beachfront outings, and the luxury vehicles he gets to drive.

Source: Briefly News