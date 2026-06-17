Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrated becoming a qualified Neurointerventionist

From YoTV star to respected doctor, Musa continues to inspire South Africans with his commitment to growth and education

Fans admire him for his career success, humour, authenticity and loving relationship with Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

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Dr Mthombeni celebrates another milestone. Image:Dr Musa

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni has reached yet another major milestone in his career, proving once again that he is much more than a familiar face on television. The media personality and medical doctor recently announced that he has officially completed his subspecialty training in interventional neuroradiology and endovascular neurosurgery, qualifying as a neurointerventionist.

Sharing the news on social media, Musa reflected on the demanding journey it has been. For many South Africans, Dr Musa's achievement is simply the latest chapter in a life that has consistently inspired people through hard work, ambition and authenticity.

Dr Musa celebrates major neurointerventionist qualification milestone

In a celebratory post, Dr Musa revealed that after more than a year of intensive training, countless early mornings, late nights and endless cups of coffee, he has successfully wrapped up his subspecialty programme. Explaining in simple terms that he is now a qualified neurointerventionist, a highly specialised medical professional who diagnoses and treats disorders affecting the blood vessels of the brain and nervous system using minimally invasive procedures.

"Yes, you can trust me around your brain's blood vessels,"

He wrote, adding a light-hearted touch to the major announcement.

From beloved child star to respected medical professional

Long before he was treating patients and performing complex medical procedures, Musa was already a household name.

Many South Africans grew up watching him as a presenter on YoTV, where his energetic personality made him one of the country's most recognisable young television stars. Unlike many child celebrities who struggle to transition into adulthood, Musa successfully reinvented himself while pursuing a completely different path. Over the years, he has balanced both worlds, maintaining a presence in entertainment while steadily advancing his medical career.

A love story that Mzansi loves to follow

Mzansi admires Dr Musa's marriage with former miss SA. Image: Dr Musa & Liesl

Source: Instagram

Beyond his professional achievements, Musa has become one half of one of South Africa's most admired celebrity couples. His marriage to former Miss SA, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, frequently trends online, with fans eagerly following the couple's playful interactions, anniversary celebrations and public displays of affection. Their relationship, which famously began through social media direct messages, has become a modern-day love story that many South Africans enjoy watching unfold.

His social media posts often blend humour with inspiration, allowing followers to celebrate his wins while also seeing the hard work behind them.

As he steps into this new chapter as a qualified neurointerventionist, fans are once again applauding Musa for his accomplishment.

@mercedesbenzsa commented:

"Major! Congratulations Doc"

@Prezsankara shared:

"Congratulations brother, keep knocking it out the park"

Paballo_speelaman commented:

"Dr. M. We are so proud of you. Congratulations"

See more inspiring comments on the post below:

Musa's academic achievements have impressed fans

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared that Dr Musa Mthombeni had earned a master's degree, leaving many South Africans impressed by his ability to juggle multiple responsibilities. The achievement sparked questions from fans, with some jokingly asking when he finds the time to study.

Source: Briefly News