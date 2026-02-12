Andile Ncube wasted no time in jumping on the troll train to poke fun at an old video of Dr Musa Mthombeni

After a throwback clip from Musa's days as a television presenter on YoTV surfaced online, Andile used it to troll his friend

His post garnered hundreds of reactions from fans and followers, who commented on Dr Musa's former career

Andile Ncube poked fun at Dr Musa Mthombeni’s video on ‘YoTV.’ Images: andilencube, drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

South African radio and television personality Andile Ncube joined social media in trolling his friend Dr Musa Mthombeni after his throwback video surfaced online.

Old footage from the doctor's days on YoTV left social media buzzing, and his buddy wasted no time in poking fun at him.

"What did I just watch! 2009, I'm sorry for this; you deserved better. Now you will eternally live in the shadow of 2010 and have this attached to your name!

"Deleting soon, but this deserves at least 24hrs here. Please, don’t mind me, Roast him!"

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Ncube shared the clip, which captured Dr Musa's interviews with several top celebrities, from singer Lira and Bonang Matheba, at the 2009 SAMA nominees party.

What stuck out for many was Musa's hilarious chat with Queen B, where he imitated her signature cadence to introduce her, and she instinctively matched his energy.

Andile Ncube trolled Dr Musa Mthombeni after his throwback video presenting on ‘YoTV’ surfaced. Images: andilencube, drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

After leaving the children's television show, the doctor joined Trending SA, where he shared some of the top news in pop culture alongside Pabi Moloi, Nina Hastie, and the late Kuli Roberts.

Musa later moved from being a renowned child presenter to focus on his medical studies and become a medical professional, ultimately becoming a diagnostic radiology registrar.

His throwback video served as a nostalgic yet hysterical reminder of just how far the former presenter has come since his days of high-energy youth broadcasting.

Watch Dr Musa Mthombeni's video below.

Social media reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni's video

While some fans joined Andile Ncube in roasting Dr Musa, others reflected on his humble beginnings, singing his praises for having been a star presenter.

Skem Saam actor Clement Maosa joked:

"@drmusamthombeni, you don't listen. I warned you about friends like Andile, but you never listened to me."

leylatsooo praised Dr Musa Mthombeni:

"Musa will forever be the best, shem, back in the days when TV was the thing."

nicki_d__ trolled:

"What in the Lesotho weather forecast is happening here?"

nunukakhanye showed love to Dr Musa Mthombeni:

"Our doctor is an icon!"

shy_rowny laughed:

"The way @bonang_m matched his energy!"

khanyomazibuko_ praised Dr Musa Mthombeni:

"He has always passed the vibe check with merit, shem."

Brothers Lasizwe and Lungile reunite

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lasizwe Dambuza and his brother Lungile Mcunu's reunion.

Months after news of their feud went public, the brothers reunited during a hilarious skit with their mother.

Their video brought back fond memories from the pair's older interactions, with fans admitting to having missed seeing Lungile on their screens.

Source: Briefly News