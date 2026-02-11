South African content creator Lasizwe Dambuza and his brother Lungile Mcunu have reunited once again

The duo were rumoured not to be on speaking terms, wth Lasizwe confirming via a statement that there was tension between them

On the stars' YouTube show called Awkward Dates, they brought their mother along for the ride

Lasizwe and his brother Lungile Mcunu have reconciled on ‘Awkward Date’. Image: Lasizwe

It seems as though the feud between Lasizwe and his brother Lungile Mcunu is water under the bridge.

The YouTuber and content creator gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of his online show, Awkward Dates.

Lasizwe and Lungile dine with their mother

On his Instagram account, Lasizwe teased the upcoming episode, with Lungile Mcunu returning as his guest. However, they had a very special person joining the circus, their mother!

In the snippet, Lasizwe asks his mother when she met their dad, but the answer was not one they expected. He then asks his mother who her favourite child is, and Lungile said the answer was obvious.

As the video progressed, Lasizwe and his brother discussed the moment he suspected that Lasizwe was gay. To which Lungile said he saw the signs and confronted Lasizwe head-on.

artinthemusic stated:

"Moms, looks super chilled."

kelo_mile reacted:

"@cadbury_sa loves Lungile just as much as I do."

i_am_yammy1 said:

"My Lungile, we missed you. Good to see you, I can’t wait."

inno_masola shared:

"This new Awkward Dates is my fave man."

fvk.kamo56 said:

"Okay, this was too fun, we need Khanyi, Lungile and you."

What happened between Lasizwe and Lungile?

Rumours swirled that Lungile and Lasizwe were not seeing eye to eye regarding an episode he was featured on.

According to IOL, their falling out was due to the fact that Lungile demanded R1 million from his brother.

Quoting a post from @qhamadlula, the news publication wrote that Lungile was only paid R100K.

“Lungile wants to be paid a million plus for his episode of 'Awkward Dates', which made over R2 million plus in revenue. My tomato sauce says Lungile was paid R100k odd rands. Now the brothers don't get along,” he wrote.

However, Lasizwe cleared the air, saying they were at loggerheads due to the fact that he does not want to partake in the family business anymore.

“Yes, my brother and I are not on speaking terms for now, because I no longer want to be affiliated with the family taxi business, and that is hurting him badly because he is so invested in carrying on the family legacy.

“This time around, I’m being selfish and choosing what works for me, and I am happy with this side of the world (social media), and it works for me. I wish he could just respect that,” he said.

They reunited for Christmas when they appeared on their family Christmas Card.

Check out Lasizwe's post below:

Lasizwe checks into wellness centre

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe Dambuza opened up about his mental state.

The award-winning YouTuber and former reality TV star shared on his social media why he's taking a break from content creation. Fans of the media personality commented on his viral video on social media on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

