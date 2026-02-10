South African influencer Ntandokazi Mzamo returned to social media with a short and spicy Instagram post

This follows her hiatus from prying eyes after she and Athini Bashe announced their breakup, days after getting engaged

The couple had gotten engaged shortly before their split, with rumours that Ntando was to blame for the demise of their partnership

Ntandokazi Mzamo and Athini Bashe announced the end of their relationship. Image: Ntandokazi_mm

Source: Instagram

Hearts were shattered when a long-term couple, Athini Bashe and Ntandokazi Mzamo, famously known as Ntando Bash, announced the end of their relationship.

The couple had just announced their engagement when they released a statement informing people that they were no longer together. The drama that ensued on these social media streets was bonkers, with people offering unsolicited advice to the couple, who barely addressed the frenzy.

Ntandokazi returns with new post

After almost a three-week-long silence, Ntando Bash has returned to her Instagram page and posted a fiery set of photos.

"Silence, but make it desirable," she wrote.

While some people reckon that the second slide was her on a date with Bash, it is clear in the reflection that she was out with a woman.

Below are some of the reactions:

botlenyanadiphoka said:

"I knew that you guys are still together! I’m so happy hle."

_yolanda.t joked:

Please, get married guys, im readyyyy."

mthembu.nj was inspired:

"I'm out here creating my first vlog because I was inspired by you! I love you so bad, big sis!"

Ntandokazi made headlines when she threw shade at Bash by posting her Flysafair boarding pass ticket. It was her choice of a song which sent a clear message. Playing JARNA and SWIDT's viral 2024 hit, Catch Flights, Not Feelings, Ntandokazi seemed to be sending a clear message to her followers about her current headspace.

Ntandokazi Mzamo and Athini Bashe were social media's IT couple. Image: Ntandokazi_mm

Source: Twitter

Bash returns with relationship advice

Bash marked his return to TikTok with his first video since the breakup. In the video, Bash spoke about why dating is the most important thing in a relationship. Bash's relationship advice was shared ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“I think that the most important thing about being in a relationship is being on a date, regardless of where it is. Restaurant, club, hiking, just looking into that person’s eyes and within their soul, and just like, ‘I love you so much’. That’s what I want you to take when you’re going into Valentine’s,” Bash said.

People reacted to his post with one fan, saying, “Athini Bashe, Ntandokazi Mzamo’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, is back on social media as a motivational speaker. Mjolo should be added on thousand ways to die. retlo swa re bolaya ke Mjolo.”

Did Ntandokazi eventually move on?

In a previous report from Briefly News, shared online reactions to a viral photo of Ntandokazi Mzamo and an unknown man.

Days after calling it quits with her fiancé, the content creator was pictured seated in a car with a man rumoured to be her new partner.

Source: Briefly News