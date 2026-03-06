Athini Bashe and Ntandokazi Mzamo's engagement video resurfaced online, leaving many people confused

The famous TikTok couple announced their engagement earlier this year, but broke up a few weeks later

Some social media users were sold that the couple rekindled their relationship, while others debated whether they really broke up or it was for show

TikTok's favourite couple, Ntandokazi Mzamo and Athini Bashe, have once again gone viral for their confusing love story.

Weeks following their engagement, the couple announced in a joint statement that they had broken up, leaving legions of their fans confused.

Is Ntando Bash engaged?

An X user @KingMntungwa posted a video of the couple during their happier times. The clip shows them in a very happy state, sharing laughs, gifts and hilarious moments. It was captioned, "She said yes!" hinting at an engagement.

"Congratulations to Bash and Ntando," the user said.

Although the video is real, it is unclear when it was posted, seeing that they got engaged at the beginning of 2026. With that said, Athini and Mzamo have not confirmed that they have gotten back together.

Shortly after their breakup, they both took some time away from social media, with Ntandokazi returning with a spicy post.

On the other hand, Bashe revealed that he had undergone therapy and shared the advice his therapist gave to him, which explained his decision to go MIA for two weeks.

Mzansi reacts to Ntando Bash's video

Social media users were puzzled, and some were disappointed as they had concluded that this might be another stunt.

@zeusblxckthe1st said:

"We knew it was a stunt. They played us."

@TheClanRetailsa said:

"Love is a mental illness. It’s a social illness."

@CrimeSceneZim asked:

"They are back together?"

@ZeeNunewPurple was confused:

"Kant what's the story ngalab😂abahluken (Are they not over)?"

@PMbuli76256 exclaimed:

"They seem to be enjoying each other! I love it for them!"

@lavinianghelo

"Hawu, what is happening here? They are so annoying now. I jaye clout chasers yoh."

@MoreTwoLyf said:

"So cute. Twitter said they’ve broken up, and the guy was bawling his eyes out by a busy freeway."

@AugustBTC stated:

"The way he’s looking at her says more than the ring ever could. This is the energy for 2026."

@lauurelll reacted:

"I love to see it! The best ever lesson about minding your own business."

A video of Athini Bashe and Ntandokazi announcing their engagement has resurfaced. Image: Ntando_bash

Source: Instagram

Bash shares relationship advice

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bash marked his return to TikTok with his first video since the breakup at the time. In the clip, Bash spoke about why dating is the most important thing in a relationship. Bash's relationship advice was shared ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“I think that the most important thing about being in a relationship is being on a date, regardless of where it is. Restaurant, club, hiking, just looking into that person’s eyes and within their soul, and just like, ‘I love you so much’. That’s what I want you to take when you’re going into Valentine’s,” Bash said.

