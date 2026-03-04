Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and his wife made another court appearance wearing matching brown suits, but his wife's look became an online topic

The post was shared on TikTok, showing the polished Tsakane looking rather different from her usual self

Social media users flooded the comments section, noting that she was probably missing her husband and was tired of the court appearances

Tsakane Matlala had viewers worried about her after she appeared tired during a court appearance. Image: @athenkosi591 / @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Tsakane Matlala was filmed in court in the presence of her husband, Cat, who was discussing something with his lawyers before the proceedings.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @magmohupdates on 26 February 2026, where it attracted massive views and comments from viewers who felt sorry for her.

Tsakane was filmed standing next to her man, Cat, who was in deep conversation with her lawyers. Currently out on bail on an alleged murder attempt charge of actress and socialite Tebogo Tobejane, the woman has been in and out of court.

Tsakane Matlala's worrying appearance

As her husband, Cat Matlala, continued his conversation with his lawyers, Tsakane looked as if she was out of place and disturbed.TikTok user @magmohupdates's clip also showed her sighing and looking to the side as if she's tired and disturbed by the conversation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses Tsakane's disturbed look

The video gained massive traction with many viewers taking to the comments feed to share their views. Many viewers noted that Tsakane looked drained and wished that Cat would be released soon. Some said the couple reminded them of Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumane, who started their court visits in high spirits. Others felt that Cat was safer inside prison than out, worried about what might happen to him when he gets released.

Some viewers wished that Cat Matlala would be granted bail. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

User @Ms_Daisy Dew_2U noted:

"She is drained. She never signed up for this."

User @Sinazo Mass said:

"Mrs Cat is not happy with whatever is being said there."

User @Shapanya production asked:

"If they can give Mr Katiso Molefe bail, why not Cat? I just have a feeling that jealousy is behind all this."

User @Stlazi commented:

"The Bold and the Beautiful remind me of Bester and Nandipha. Now Nandipha o wele mowa setse aya ka di (Nandipha has already fallen in love with the sports wear) in court."

User @bongi6052 shared:

"I feel Cat is safer in prison, I'm just saying. His ancestors loved him. With everything going on, the outside is not looking well for him."

User @#Mrs_Dimples said:

"Tsakane is tired of this. Please give Cat bail."

