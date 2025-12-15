Global site navigation

“Do You Know Cat Matlala?”: 21-Year-Old Flaunts His Fleet of Supercars, SA Reacts
People

“Do You Know Cat Matlala?”: 21-Year-Old Flaunts His Fleet of Supercars, SA Reacts

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A 21-year-old South African showcased his extensive luxury car collection, challenging others of his age to name a better fleet in the country
  • The flashy clip was shared on TikTok, providing viewers with an up-close, boastful tour of high-performance vehicles
  • Social media users were astonished and debated the source of his wealth, questioning his claims and congratulating his success

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Briefly News & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

The young man challenged any person his age with a luxury car collection like his to show up
A 21-year-old showed off his astonishing luxury car collection worth millions. Image: @chrisbpo
Source: TikTok

A young South African man stunned the internet after showing off his fleet of high-performance supercars, parked outside his home, claiming he owns the best collection for his age in the country.

The boastful clip was shared on TikTok by user @chrisbpo, garnering 251K views, over 11K likes, and nearly 700 comments from viewers who debated his wealth and some who were inspired by his cars.

The video begins with the 21-year-old walking viewers through his personal fleet, which includes a Porsche GT4 featuring aggressive rims and a sizable wing, and a GR Supra customised with a large carbon fibre wing. He then leads up to the "main event" of his garage, the jewel of his collection.

Read also

"He's recovering": Bondi Beach hero's family gives health update while he's in hospital, SA reacts

The star of the collection

The star car is a Ferrari 488 GTB Spider, which TikTok user @chrisbpo proudly states is the best-specified model in South Africa. He highlighted its V8 twin-turbo engine, extensive carbon fibre modifications, and titanium exhaust. The young man humorously admits that he unofficially quit university six months prior and still owes tuition fees, but he questions the debt since he stopped attending lectures. He challenged any other 21-year-old with a better fleet to comment and meet him for coffee.

ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!

Others doubted that the cars were really his and asked about his source of income
Social media users said Ghost Hlubi's car collection would beat the TikTok user. Image: @chrisbpo
Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the 21-year-old’s challenge

The clip garnered massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were stunned by the young man’s car collection. Many congratulated the young man on his success and wished him prosperity, while others were highly critical and questioned his source of funds. Some speculated it was generational wealth, with a few guessing he might have hired the fleet. Others added influencer in the mix, saying his car collection could compete with @chrisbpo’s.

Read also

"What a hero": Australian beachgoer tackles armed terrorist, saves lives, SA moved

User @Muffin asked:

"What do you do, bro? I need money for a PC 😭."

User @Mr-2damngud added:

"Do you know Cat Matlala, or are you a friend of Thabo Bester 😳?"

User @✩°zellie°✩ commented:

"My life goal🙌🏻."

User @Hope Mhaka Mabunda shared:

"Generational wealth 😔."

User @User @honestlytshiamo said:

"Ghost hlubi has a better car connection, but both of ya'll cooked."

User @andilescoop commented:

"A young South African with exotic cars, bro, you inspire me a lot. It shows that if you can dedicate yourself, nothing is impossible."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about cars

ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Ferrari
Hot:
Sophia jurksztowicz Steve dulcich Derek lipps Sundowns salary Dstv packages