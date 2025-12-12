A content creator shared a viral list detailing the five least targeted car models by hijackers in South Africa, a country where an average of 65 vehicles are stolen daily

The list, shared on TikTok, breaks down why some of these models are the least stolen by criminals, sparking a massive online debate

Social media users were stunned by the list, with owners of the featured cars expressing relief and others sparking a debate over which vehicles should have been included

An informative TikTok user shared a detailed list of cars less likely to be hijacked by criminals in Mzansi.

Source: TikTok

The insightful video was shared on TikTok by user @therandomstats, who detailed the specific reasons criminal syndicates tend to avoid these vehicles.

The creator ranked the vehicles primarily based on black market demand for parts and resale value, explaining why certain models are targeted more frequently by hijackers. In fifth spot is the Renault Clio. He said this model isn't a major target because its parts have low turnover value, and the vehicle itself isn't used for lucrative criminal industries like illegal taxi routes. In fourth place is the Nissan Almera. He explained that the Almera has been discontinued, which means the demand for black market parts is significantly low. Furthermore, since the model is often used as a rental car, criminals don't see a strong resale value in it. The man placed the Hyundai Creta at number three. He said that while it is a common car on the road, its components are not highly profitable for illegal resale.

Demand, resale and specialisation

The creator noted that hijackers prefer models where stolen parts are easy to sell, and the Accreta simply doesn't bring strong value in the black market. TikTok user @therandomstats said the second least hijacked car is the Cherry Tiggo 4 Pro. He explained that the model sees very low demand in the criminal market because its parts are not widely traded in chop shops. Additionally, the brand does not have an established cross-border resale route, meaning criminals do not prioritise it. At number one, TikTok user @therandomstats placed the Audi Q3 as the least hijacked car in South Africa. He explained that the Q3 is an expensive car to maintain, has specialised parts, and is not commonly broken down for illegal resale. He noted that hijackers prefer high-demand vehicles with easily resold components, and the Q3 does not fit that profile. The video concluded with a safety reminder for motorists to ensure their safety on the road.

While the content creator has not mentioned the source of his list for verification, the local publication BusinessTech published a similar list, naming the top 10 least hijacked cars in 2024.

The post sparked a debate online with many viewers naming other car brands that should have been on the list. Image: Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the top five list

The clip gained massive views and significant comments from social media users who were stunned by the revelation. Many viewers who drove the cars mentioned were visibly relieved, noting how freely they would be driving moving forward. The comments section also saw a humorous debate, with some arguing that safe models like the Alfa Romeo and Volvo should have been part of the list. Others joked that the Toyota Quantum should be number one, saying it would be challenging for car thieves to steal it due to its size and the fear of taxi drivers.

User @Jesu Smakade 🙃 said:

"Throw Alfa Romeo in there 🔥."

User@angel_ica982 shared:

"Audi Q3, my baby. I'm happy with these findings 👌."

User @karabo sebogoe commented:

"I don't want any of these. I'll take my chances on the ones on the other list."

User @bikermice added:

"You will see old grannies driving high-risk cars all the time with no fear🤣."

User @MinkStew shared:

"My Renault Kwid is not worth much. I think I'm safe 🥰."

User @chesammako said:

"Renault Clio and Audi TT owner here. I'm super safe 🙏."

Watch the TikTok video below:

