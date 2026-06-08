A massive whale stunned onlookers after it was spotted swimming close to the offloading area at a busy Waterfront harbour

Nearby boats shut off their engines to avoid scaring the massive marine mammal as it navigated the shallow waters

While some viewers were captivated by the creature’s beauty, others expressed deep concern, noting that the whale appeared lost and disoriented

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A massive whale halted all the boats in the Waterfront harbour when it came through close to the passenger area. Image: Aspoestertjie Adventures

Source: Facebook

A rare and breathtaking marine encounter has gone viral online after a massive whale was spotted navigating the shallow waters right next to a busy harbour dock. The video was shared on Facebook by the account Aspoestertjie Adventures on 7 July 2026, sparking a massive online debate.

The video shows the enormous sea creature gliding slowly past the piers, coming close to the offloading platforms. Recognising the sensitivity of the situation, skippers on nearby boats shut off their engines to ensure they did not disturb, startle, or injure the animal as it swam through the tight space. Onlookers on Facebook by the account Aspoestertjie Adventures' video noted that the majestic creature appeared to be looking for a way out, acting as if it had lost its bearings.

Experts explain shallow water sightings

While seeing these gentle giants up close is an unforgettable experience, marine biologists note that coastal appearances often require careful monitoring. According to the Padstow Sealife Safaris, whales can sometimes venture into shallow bays or harbours due to shifting food sources, heavy underwater noise disruptions, or simple navigational errors. The organisation emphasises that while some close encounters are harmless curiosity, an animal that appears disoriented in a tight harbour may be stressed by human activity or seeking shelter, making it important for watercraft to keep their distance and switch off motors.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi shares mixed views about the whale spotting

The video sparked an intense discussion in the comment section between mesmerised animal lovers and concerned citizens. Many were in awe of the creature’s size and beauty, with several commenting that the people who witnessed the encounter face-to-face were incredibly lucky. Others, however, expressed worry for the mammal’s well-being. They pointed out that when a large marine animal gets this close to human infrastructure, it is usually a troubling sign.

Viewers expressed deep concerns, noting that the whale appeared lost and disoriented. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Wilma Venter shared:

"Oh no, hope this will find its way again. Horrible, it belongs in the open ocean."

User @Trevor Van Rooyen added:

"This is scary. Where is it heading to - time to turn around."

User @Roseanne Wilson asked:

"Are you aware of just how blessed you were to have seen this? Just perfect time and perfect place."

User @Teresa Mocke said:

"Hope all boat engines are off until the whale is safely out again."

User @Karen Hirst shared:

"It must be disoriented."

User @Maryke Smit commented:

"When they come this close, it is because they are getting away from the predators in the open ocean as they are pregnant or giving birth, and they feel safer."

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Source: Briefly News