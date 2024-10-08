“Our Icons”: Internet Welcomes News of Great White Sharks Returning to Cape Town

According to reports, great white sharks are making a comeback in Cape Town, albeit low in numbers

A Simon's Town-based tour guide shared why he felt the great white sharks left in the first place

Social media users loved the news of the underwater predators' return, stating it would be great for tourism

People were pleased to hear the return of great white sharks. Images: Nautilus Creative, Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

After four years of straying from the Western Cape seas, great white sharks reportedly returned after being spotted in Cape Town. Online users mostly received the news of the underwater predators' return positively.

Great white sharks make a comeback after 4 years

According to The South African, shark spotters reported four sightings in one week at the end of last year. Although the numbers are not great, scientists remain hopeful about their presence despite the mighty species' dwindling numbers.

Last year, Simon's Town-based tour guide Dave Hurwitz told Daily Maverick that it was uncertain whether the sharks' presence was sporadic, one-off sightings or an indication of their return to False Bay (which includes the areas from Simon's Town to Gordon's Bay).

Dave noted that he didn't think their absence was caused by a lack of food stocks as there was no decline in seal, yellow fish, katonkel or smaller shark species numbers.

However, he believes it may have to do with the impact of orcas. Stating that it would be challenging to study a highly migratory species, Dave commented:

"When they arrived, we started to see a reduction in white sharks, so there seems to be a correlation, but of course, correlation doesn't mean causation."

He added:

"We would like to remind water users to exercise caution whenever they enter the ocean and be aware that there may be more white shark activity in the bay than we have experienced in recent years."

Online users welcome great white sharks' presence

Under The South African's Facebook post, many local social media users loved the idea of sharks returning to Cape Town waters.

A happy Linda Kessler stated:

"How wonderful. Our icons."

Robyn Emily jokingly wrote in the comment section:

"Orcas are licking their lips."

Emilio Carlos Harper also added humour when they said:

"We can't blame them for leaving SA with all that has happened recently."

Madikane Aobakwe Ramolodi told the online community:

"Good news for tourism."

Ndaba Nkomane said of the sharks' return:

"Sharks, whales and fish belong to the ocean. They live there. They stay there. The sea is their natural habitat. It is their home. The ocean belongs to them."

