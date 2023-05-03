What is the rarest fish in the world? Top 10 list (with images)

Over the past few decades, there have been expressions about the negative effect of overfishing on several marine species and their habitats. As a result, various fish species are now considered endangered and have become more scarce in the wild. Almost all the rarest fish on this list have had their wild populations decimated due to fishing activities.

Although various laws have been implemented to help preserve these endangered fish species from future threats, many have yet to recover in the wild. However, most fish on this list have made a minor comeback thanks to extensive conservation efforts.

What are the top ten rarest fish?

Most rare fish have unique distinguishing features that set them apart. Here is a glimpse of the rarest fish in the world.

1. Ornate Sleeper Ray

What is the rarest fish in the world? This member of the Ray family is best known for being able to generate an electric charge as a defence mechanism. It was first discovered and photographed in 1984 off the coast of South Africa. Since this species is hardly ever seen and there are none in captivity, it is the rarest fish ever.

2. Sakhalin Sturgeon

This species was abundant in Japanese markets around the 1950s, but its population declined due to overfishing. According to various sources, only 10 to 30 Sakhalins are in the wild. They are estimated to go extinct in the next 10–15 years. The species’ primary food sources are worms and crustaceans.

3. Red Handfish

Known for their unique hand-like fins, this fish family has always had a small population. This is because they lay eggs on the bottom of seaweed, sometimes accidentally destroyed by people or other marine creatures.

4. Devil’s Hole Pupfish

This iridescent bluefish is only found in the Devil’s Hole, a geological formation in the Death Valley National Park in Nevada. It is believed that this species has inhabited the area for 10,000 to 20,000 years. Scientists estimated there are around 187 left in the wild.

5. Adriatic Sturgeon

In the past, this fish was abundant in the Adriatic Sea; however, less than 250 currently exist. Since 1998, this species has successfully been raised in aquariums and continuously restocked in Italy. Unfortunately, no evidence exists that these released fish reproduce in the wild.

6. Tequila Splitfin

This tiny fish is only found in the small Rio Teuchitlan, Mexico. Until 1992, it was considered extinct. However, in 2005, the only remaining population of Tequila Splitfin was discovered. It is estimated that there may be 500 members of this family in the wild, with only 50 adult fish.

7. Giant Sea Bass

This member of the Bass family is remarkable for its sheer size. It was once abundant off the coast of California but was overfished to extinction by the 1950s. However, in 2018, this fish was discovered to occupy a popular scuba diving spot.

8. Kissing Loach

The Kissing Loach is a Japanese fish that exists only in three small areas in Japan. There are fewer than 800 of them in the wild. Currently, the only reason that this species has not gone extinct is because of extensive human intervention and conservation efforts.

9. Smalltooth Sawfish

Although this fish was once abundant in the Atlantic Ocean, today, it is only found off the coast of Florida and near the Bahamas. The smalltooth sawfish has a long, saw-like nose called the rostrum, mainly used for hunting and feeding.

10. European Sea Sturgeon

Also known as the Atlantic Sturgeon, this species is found in the Garonne River in France. Today, only about 750 adult European Sea Sturgeon are in the wild. It uses its barbels to hunt for worms, crustaceans and molluscs.

Spotting a rare wild or aquarium fish is a beautiful experience. It is a reminder that nature is capable of endless creativity. Some of these species have adapted various defensive mechanisms that enable them to live in their natural habitats.

